Ray of hope for PR officers in new Bill

Officials from the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) have revealed that plans are underway to introduce the PRAU Practitioners’ Bill for the first reading in Parliament.

Mr Stephen Mwanga, the former president of PRAU, who is also a principal editor of the Parliament of Uganda, said the sponsor of the Bill asked for two weeks to examine the draft.

“The Bill is progressively moving, we had to go through a lot of stakeholder engagements. The last engagement was with the Ministry of ICT. They gave us their suggestions and we carried those back to our draft. We have them embedded in the Bill and a week ago, we identified the sponsor who is reading the Bill,” Mr Mwanga said.

He made the remarks during the launch of a media partnership with the Nation Media Group -Uganda (NMG-U) for the 3rd Annual National Public Relations Symposium in Namuwongo, Kampala, last Friday.

The sponsor of the Bill, whose identity PRAU opted to conceal, will soon ask for leave from Parliament business and later table the Private Member’s Bill before the House.

A committee has in the meantime been set up comprising senior PRAU members working closely with the sponsor of the Bill and the ICT minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, who is also the PRAU patron.

According to PRAU Vice President, Mr Paul Mwirigi, public relations officers are seeking legal recognition like other professional bodies such as accountants.

He added that they are seeking support from company Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to support their June 7 Third Annual National Public Relations Symposium to be held in Kampala.

Mr Mwanga is optimistic the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, will be the keynote speaker.

“We hope we are going to host one of the presiding officers of the House and present our case,” he said.

The annual symposium, which is this year themed “Advancing PR Excellence through Emerging Trends,” will analyse how the latest Information Communication Technology (ICT) digital trends, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), are impacting the PR profession.

In a statement, PRAU President Tina Wamala said: “Effective communication is crucial in driving organisational success. Embracing changing trends and prioritising continuous professional development is vital for PR practitioners to stay relevant and excel in their roles. This year’s theme reflects the evolving landscape of our industry and the impressive lineup of speakers will undoubtedly provide valuable insights and perspectives to all attendees.”