RCC Bamwine’s transfer excites Masaka residents

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Local leaders in Masaka City are excited about the news about the transfer of Mr Fred Bamwine who has been the Resident City Commissioner (RCC) in the area.

Mr Bamwine was posted to Masaka City early this year replacing Mr Herman Ssentongo who was taken to Mityana District.

His tenure in Masaka started amid heightened political pressure for the 2021 general election. For the few months he has been head of security in the new city, Mr Bamwine, who had christened himself as “President of Masaka” has been entangled in conflicts with area leaders including those subscribing to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

He clashed with a section of leaders in Masaka who accused him of among many things, misinterpreting some of the presidential Covid-19 directives aimed at stemming the spread of the disease, which in turn complicated lives of residents.

According to Mr Joseph Kato, 60, an opinion leader in Masaka City said it was evident from the onset that Mr Bamwine “could not succeed in Masaka.”

He said Mr Bamwine’s method of work especially during enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines made him unpopular among both leaders and the locals.

“People of Masaka welcome every person, but Bamwine handled us with an iron hand during the lockdown and that’s how he lost it, he wanted to show his boss that he is working,” he said during an interview on Tuesday.

Mr Peter Ssenkungu, the Masaka City NRM chairperson said Mr Bamwine failed to create a good working relationship with all leaders in the area.

“We wish him well where he is being posted, but here in Masaka he failed to work closely with us which I think the appointing authority based on to take him way,” he said, adding that the incoming RCC should be ready to work with them or lest she/he follows Bamwine.

Mr Mulindwa Nakkumusana, the mayor of Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality in Masaka City, said Mr Bamwine’s short tenure in Masaka has been characterized by harassment of Opposition politicians.

“We pray that the incoming RCC is understanding and pro –people. For Mr Bamwine I can say, good riddance,” he said.

Mr Farouk Kirunda, an aide to Minister for presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, confirmed Mr Bamwine’s transfer without divulging further details.

“It is true he [Bamwine] was transferred together with other RDCs , but the list will be shared to the public soon,” he said.

This development comes at a time when machete-wielding thugs are terrorising the region, where 28 have so far been killed in just one month, as the motive of the assailants remains unclear. However, Daily Monitor could not independently verify whether Mr Bamwine’s transfer is related to his failure to curb the killings in the area.

Although there were no killings executed by machete-wielding thugs since Monday night, the gang descended on three villages in Lwengo District including Bunyere, Kirayangoma, and Ddegeya, but residents made alarms which scared them away .

“The assailants attacked three villages on Monday night, Bunyere, Kirayangoma, and Ddegeya, our team in Lwengo responded, but the criminals escaped,” Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the police spokesperson of southern region confirmed.

By Monday, security had arrested about 70 suspects connected to killings in the area. ,including Joseph Ssenyonga ,26 who was reportedly found with a machete and military fatigue with blood stains in Kyazanga Town Council Lwengo District .

Compiled by Wilson Kutamba, Noeline Nabukenya &Dan Wandera



