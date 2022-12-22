RCC sets up committee to probe outgoing leaders of Masaka journalists

The election of new leaders of South Buganda Journalists Association (Sobuja) hangs in balance after the Masaka City Resident City Commissioner ordered investigations into how the body was registered as a private company.

According to Mr Ronald Katende, they want to first investigate why the outgoing Sobuja executives led by Mr Ismail Ssozi Ssekimpi chose to change the association into a private company limited by guarantee with shares.

To establish this, Mr Katende has instituted an eight- member committee to come up with a report in six months.

The committee comprises Central Broadcasting Services(CBS)’s Mzee Tomusange Kayinja as the chairperson, Nile Broadcasting Services (NBS) TV correspondent, Farish Magembe [Vice Chairperson], Nation Media Group correspondent Wilson Kutamba [Secretary General], Radio Buddu News Anchor, Matia Ssebuwufu [Treasurer], CBS’s John Male [for Disciplinary], Radio Ssimba reporter, Margret Kayondo [Publicity Secretary], Capt. Ibrahim Ssekitto, the spokesperson Armoured Brigade Barracks, Kasijjagirwa [Advisor]and Masaka City Development Officer, Wilson Kizza [ Technical Person].

“This committee has also been tasked to de-register Sobuja as a company limited by guarantee with shares and register it as an association without shareholders,” the RCC said after appointing members of the committee on Wednesday

He directed Mr Ssekimpi to handover the Sobuja amended constitution and registration certificate and also stop masquerading as the association president.

“A conflicting media fraternity does not amuse me. We want to see all journalists working together and under one leadership,” he added.

The committee is tasked to carry out fresh registration of all Sobuja members and set nomination fees for new candidates.

The polls had earlier been scheduled for December 15, but they were called off after founding members of Sobuja led by Mzee Kayinja complained that they “had been disenfranchised”.

Following these complaints, the RCC had promised that once the founders' concerns are addressed elections could take place before Christmas, but it is now clear that new Sobuja leaders will not be elected as anticipated.