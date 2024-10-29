RDC cries in hospital while visiting 8-year-old girl allegedly defiled by UPDF soldier

An 8-year-old girl is fighting for her life at Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital after she was allegedly defiled by a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier who is one of Sabanyala’s security guards.

Kayunga Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ms Mariam Seguya, who is the head of the district’s security committee was overwhelmed with emotions and broke down as she visited the primary two pupil in hospital. Doctors say she’s still in a lot of pain two days after she was admitted to the health facility.

Ms Seguya had been accompanied by the assistant RDC, Mr Khalid Bikongolo, to the hospital to check on the victim who has been hospitalized since Sunday after the 45-year-old soldier allegedly took advantage of her.

While listening to the victim’s ordeal, Ms Seguya excused herself and walked away from her hospital bed before bursting into tears.

“I am emotional. This is so inhuman,” the RDC said as she sobbed and wiped tears away.

The suspect currently in police custody is attached to a group of Ssabnyala’s royal guards in Kyerima village, Kitimbwa Sub-county and has been living in the victim’s neighborhood.

Victim’s ordeal on the fateful day

On the fateful day, the victim accompanied her grandmother to a wedding party near their home.

When it clocked 6pm, she was sent home alone to open the house for the chicken.

“As I opened the door, afande (name withheld) called me and asked me to enter his house so that he could give me money. When I entered his house, he carried me to his bed and removed my knickers,” the victim narrated.

After defiling her, the suspect, who is detained at Kayunga Central police station, gave her Shs3, 000 and followed with warnings against telling anyone about what had happened.

However, the victim’s grandmother said when she returned home, she was taken aback to find drops of fresh blood on the floor of the sitting room.

“As my granddaughter (victim) approached me, there were blood stains all over her clothes. I asked her what had happened but she wasn’t hesitant to say anything at first. Moments later she told me that afande had defiled her and gave her Shs3, 000,” the elderly woman explained to the RDC in the presence of journalists Kayunga regional referral hospital.

The grandmother rushed to the local leaders to report the matter but was to police.

On hearing about his impending arrest, the suspect reportedly attempted to flee but intercepted by police who arrested him on charges of aggravated defilement.

Police investigations

When contacted about the case, Ms Rosette Sikahwa, the Kayunga District Police Commander said the suspect is in their custody as investigations continue.

“The victim has been put on PEP drug to stop her from contracting HIV,” she said.

Doctors said she's still in pain as a result of continued bleeding from her raptured private parts.

When contacted for a comment, the Bunyala chiefdom spokesperson, Mr Derrick Kaddu said he had not been furnished with details of the case and promised to revert.

Several of our follow-up phone calls went unanswered.

However, a credible source close to the Ssabanyala's family told this publication on Tuesday evening that they were shocked when they received information about the case.

"We are waiting to see how it will end. The issue has been blown out of proportion. Besides this incident, this soldier has been having a bad relationship with the community," the source said.

The RDC warned parents against letting their children to move alone during late hours.