RDC directs officials to avail bills of quantities to the public

The Bushenyi Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ms Jane Asiimwe Muhindo, has directed that public servants and government project contractors must avail important project documents like bills of quantities to the public.

According to Ms Asiimwe, the development aims at making stakeholders get involved in the overall full life span of government projects and also fight corruption

“From now onwards, we shall make sure that members of the public are present at the launching and commissioning of projects and bills of quantities are available to them. This makes the stakeholders including residents get relevant information and help in monitoring the projects. By this, implementing officials and project managers will work knowing that all eyes are on them and they will do good work,” Ms Asiimwe said.

The RDC, in an interview with reporter, explained that she is implementing a directive from the Ministry of Presidency, which requires important and relevant information on government programs to be shared with leaders and members of the public on grass root level, to ensure improvement in service delivery.

Ms Asiimwe noted that the approach mobilizes citizens and brings them on board as far as the development agenda is concerned.

“Fighting corruption requires stakeholder engagement. We have realized that the corrupt are very much connected in the system and you who are hunting them can easily become the hunted. Before being hunted, you have to mobilize so many armies (the public) so that there are many people following the corrupt. Otherwise if you decide to fight alone, you end up being a victim and finally the corrupt will win,” Ms Asiimwe said on Tuesday.

Mr Pison Mugizi, the Chairperson of Make Bushenyi Great Again, an anti-corruption pressure group operating in Bushenyi District, said the approach will see high rates of corruption especially at the Bushenyi-Ishaka municipal council drop.