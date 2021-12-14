RDC directs officials to avail bills of quantities to the public

Ms Asiimwe (2nd left) reading the bills of quantities during the launch of government projects in Bushenyi town last week. PHOTO | ZADOCK AMANYISA

By  Zadock Amanyisa

What you need to know:

  • Mr Pison Mugizi, the Chairperson of Make Bushenyi Great Again, an anti-corruption pressure group operating in Bushenyi District, said the approach will see high rates of corruption especially at the Bushenyi-Ishaka municipal council drop.

The Bushenyi Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ms Jane Asiimwe Muhindo, has directed that public servants and government project contractors must avail important project documents like bills of quantities to the public.

