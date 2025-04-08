RDC halts Agago recruitment over alleged nepotism, corruption

The Agago Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr James Nabinson Kidega, has suspended an ongoing recruitment exercise for new civil servants, citing allegations of nepotism, malice, and corruption.

The Daily Monitor has seen a copy of the March 25 letter addressed to the chairperson of the District Service Commission (DSC), in which Mr Kidega states that 54 unsuccessful applicants had petitioned his office over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.

Mr Kidega directed that the recruitment exercise be halted until the allegations against the commission are fully investigated and resolved.

Among the petitioners is Mr Kenneth Wokorach, a former Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) combatant, who claims he has been unfairly denied recruitment opportunities on six occasions over the past nine years. He had applied for the position of Senior Education Assistant. In his petition, Mr Wokorach alleged that his repeated exclusion was the result of malice, which he linked to his past captivity with the LRA.

It is alleged that during his time in captivity, Mr Wokorach was part of a group of rebel fighters who attacked a village near the home of Mr Cosmas Douglas Okech, the current chairperson of the commission. The attack reportedly left several of Mr Okech’s relatives dead. Wokorach, who was abducted as a young boy and spent five years in captivity, resumed school 17 years ago after returning home. He has since completed his studies and obtained all necessary academic credentials.

Allegations

“This gentleman was instructed to certify his academic documents—which he did, including visiting Makerere University and other institutions he attended,” Mr Kidega wrote.

“However, he claims he was not even shortlisted,” he adds. The RDC also revealed that his office had received multiple complaints from applicants accusing DSC members of soliciting bribes in exchange for job placements.

“Some applicants allege they were asked to pay money, yet no one has come forward with concrete evidence so far,” Mr Kidega said. He further criticised the commission for requiring applicants for health-related positions to include their professional registration certificates in their applications. “Such documents are only necessary at the interview stage, not during initial application,” he noted.

The successful applicants were scheduled to appear before the commission for interviews on April 1. However, in his directive—copied to the Minister of Local Government— Mr Kidega recommended suspending the process until investigations are completed. “If necessary, the district may hire a service commission from another district to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process, and to prevent incompetent individuals from entering the government payroll,” he added.

When contacted by phone for comment, Mr Okech said he was unaware of the allegations and declined to respond.

This is not the first time the commission has come under scrutiny. Nearly a year ago, a whistleblower accused the same body of incompetence and corruption. In a two-page letter to the Inspectorate of Government, the whistle-blower claimed the recruitment process in Agago had become heavily monetised, undermining merit-based hiring.

The whistleblower also recommended barring the current commission from conducting future recruitment exercises. The whistleblower alleged that two candidates shortlisted for the position of deputy head teacher had each paid Shs1.8 million to the commission, after having been promoted to senior teaching assistant less than a year earlier. In a bid to tackle corruption of district service commissions, lawmakers in September last year proposed commensurate remuneration of members of the commissions. This was based on the report of the Committee on Public Service and Local Government on functionality of district and city service commissions and personnel management in selected districts.



