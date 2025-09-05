RDC orders arrest of two Rukungiri officicals over extorting villagers in PDM scheme

Authorities in Uganda have arrested two local officials accused of extorting money from residents seeking to benefit from the government’s flagship Parish Development Model (PDM) programme.

The suspects, identified as Murama Parish chief Justus Twesigomwe and the parish PDM Sacco chairperson Frank Tweheyo, were detained on Thursday during a community dialogue convened by the Rukungiri Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Bron Kikanshemeza.

Residents alleged that the duo demanded between Shs30,000 and Shs45,000 as a precondition for accessing PDM funds, despite the government’s repeated insistence that the scheme is free of charge.

“After filling the PDM forms, I was forced to pay Shs35,000 to the parish. After one month, I received Shs1 million from the government. I thought that was the only way to benefit. I did not know it was free of charge,” said Mr Sabresa Tugume, 46, a resident of Murama Parish.

Another resident, Mr Nsimaki Onesmus, 39, told the RDC that he had been compelled to part with Shs40,000.

“I was forced to pay the parish chief because he told me he needed it for printing my forms, so I had to pay,” he said, urging the district office to organise more community dialogues to unearth similar cases.

The arrests came after weeks of mounting complaints that the two officials had been exploiting villagers desperate to benefit from the PDM, a scheme launched by President Museveni’s government to channel development funds directly to parishes as part of efforts to fight rural poverty.

RDC Kikanshemeza, who personally ordered the arrests, vowed to crack down on corruption undermining the programme.

“I am very disappointed with this behaviour because this project is meant for poor people and all services under PDM are free of charge. I will arrest whoever demanded money from locals,” he told the meeting.

He warned civil servants against sabotaging government initiatives through extortion and mismanagement.

“You are paid to implement such programmes, not to make them fail. I will arrest you if you attempt to frustrate any government project. Stand warned,” he added.

The suspects are being held at Nyakishenyi Police Station as investigations continue. Authorities said they would be charged in court once inquiries are complete.

About PDM in Uganda

The PDM, launched in 2022, is designed to boost household incomes by extending affordable credit and development support directly to Uganda’s lowest administrative unit — the parish. But its rollout has been dogged by complaints of mismanagement, delays, and allegations of corruption in several districts.