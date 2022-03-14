RDC wants trees paid as dowry

Namutumba Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Thomas Matende has suggested to the Kyabazingaship of Busoga that an ordinance be enacted that will see trees paid as bride price.

Bride price or bride wealth, used to validate customary marriages, consists of a contract where material items, often cattle, other animals or money, are paid by the groom to the bride’s family in exchange for her.

Mr Matende said the suggestion is one of the ways of conserving the environment and boosting tree planting in Busoga Sub-region.

“As a tradition, trees must be a requirement before couples take their [marriage] vows and the by-law, if passed, shall see more trees planted in Busoga,” he said last week as he joined district authorities and locals to commemorate the Water and Environment Week.

He added: “After realising that many trees have been cut down, we are embarking on planting more in Busoga Sub-region. Many have been cut down; the challenge now is replacing them.”

Mr Andrew Ntange, the Busoga Kingdom spokesperson, said it is great to hear a presidential representative coming up with such an idea.

“Any effort geared towards conserving our environment is very welcome. Such an ordinance would really help us and we are waiting for him to present it before the Lukiiko [Parliament] and we consider it,” said Mr Ntange.

Mr Edrisa Isabirye, a 57-year-old builder in Jinja City, said during his daughter’s introduction ceremony four years ago, his son-in-law, among other items, delivered as bride price, a mango tree.

“While all the other items were consumed or worn out, the tree will last forever and feed generations; so, I think including trees as part of bride price is a good move,” he said.

Mr Matende is no stranger to controversy. Last month, he banned party politics in primary and secondary schools in the district, saying it gives rise to opposition citizens who criticise the sitting government.