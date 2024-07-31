RDC warns civil servants against late coming, absenteeism

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Tororo, Mr Albert Amula, has warned civil servants about the consequences of late coming and absenteeism, stating they risk losing their jobs.

Mr Amula issued the warning on Wednesday while officiating the commissioning of new administrative office blocks for Akadot and Merikit lower local governments. He expressed concern over the increasing irregularity of civil servants at their workstations.

“With the challenge of office space now addressed, it is up to the officers to ensure their regular presence in the office, especially the community development officer,” he said.

He emphasised, “The government has enhanced your salaries, but this is for those who want to work. The era of sitting at home, doing private work, and taking free government money at the end of the month is over.” He urged civil servants to develop a love for their work, as it is the reason they receive a salary.

Amula also challenged the LC3 chairperson to ensure that defiant officers report to the chief administrative officer for disciplinary action.

He commended the contractors for completing their work within the agreed time frame and adhering to the bill of quantities, which has guided them in maintaining quality.

Meanwhile, the district LCV vice chairperson, Rebecca Akumu, thanked the government for supporting the construction of administrative offices for the new sub-county, which had been operating under trees. She noted that many new sub-counties were at risk of eviction due to their inability to pay rent for their operating structures.

“We are aware that some sub-counties still have pending rental payments, but we urge you to prioritize this in your budget. With these new structures in place, we expect a lot from you,” she said.