RDCs frustrate execution of court orders – bailiffs 

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

Court bailiffs have criticised Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) who have made it a habit to frustrate the execution of court orders against judgment debtors.
 
Mr Brian Kanyesigye, the President of Uganda Court Bailiffs Association (UCBA) while speaking during their Annual General Meeting, said they are required to go through RDC's offices while putting in force orders of the court.

