Recognising diabetes symptoms: When to seek help

Also known as blood sugar, glucose is a vital source of energy for the body, for the cells that make up the muscles and tissues, it is also the brain’s main source of energy. Glucose is regulated in the bloodstream by the hormone “insulin”, however, when the body receives too much glucose, more than it can be regulated, and used for its daily functions, a medical condition arises, termed Diabetes mellitus. Accumulation of glucose in the bloodstream can lead to hyperglycemia, over time, this condition results in severe health complications, including heart disease, nerve damage, and vision problems. Diabetes affects people of all ages and presents itself in many forms.

Diabetes is a non-communicable disease and is not infectious, it generally develops in a person over time. NCDs, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, and cancers, are a growing global health concern. They are often linked to lifestyle factors such as poor diet, lack of physical activity, obesity and irregular checkups.

Early detection is key

Some of the very early signs and symptoms of diabetes that should encourage a person to promptly test for diabetes, include abdominal obesity, frequent thirst and urge to urinate, large appetite, fatigue, feeling hungry, tired or sleepy just after eating, craving for sweets, skin tags, dark patches of skin on neck and armpits, as listed by the Mayo Clinic website and several other medical sources.

If left undiagnosed and untreated, diabetes can lead to severe long-term complications. Regular screening is recommended, especially for individuals at higher risk, such as those with obesity, a family history of diabetes, or hypertension.

Testing for diabetes

Various tests are available to diagnose diabetes. The fasting blood glucose test measures blood sugar levels after an overnight fast, with results of 126 mg/dL or higher indicating diabetes. The A1C test provides an average of blood glucose levels over the past two to three months, with an A1C of 6.5% or higher suggesting diabetes. The oral glucose tolerance test involves fasting overnight and then measuring blood sugar levels after consuming a sugary drink, while a random blood glucose test measures blood sugar at any time, with levels of 200 mg/dL or higher indicating diabetes, Cleveland Clinic writes on their website

Importance of awareness and early detection

It is worth noting that early detection starts with awareness. Dr. Josephine Birungi, a researcher on NCDs at the Medical Research Council noted that very few people are aware that they have the condition. Awareness about diabetes and its impacts is essential for several reasons, including allowing early detection. Firstly, it can prevent complications that are often associated with chronic high blood sugar levels, such as cardiovascular disease, kidney damage, and neuropathy. Secondly, individuals diagnosed early can adopt healthier lifestyle choices such as improved diet and increased physical activity that regulate blood sugar levels. Additionally, early detection often involves education about diabetes management, equipping individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to take control of their health.

Prevalence of diabetes in Uganda

In Uganda, the prevalence of diabetes is rapidly increasing and is now at 1.4 – 4.5 per cent, according to a survey conducted between February and April 2023 using WHO’s stepwise approach to surveillance, a standardised method of analyzing risk factors for NCDs. Dr Birungi said, “We want to bring to your attention the increasing burden of NCDs globally, but also here in Uganda. We used to refer to NCDs as a disease of the rich, but these are diseases now that are with us”. NCDs have risen due to urbanisation, which has led to lifestyle changes such as increased consumption of processed foods and sedentary behaviour. The ageing population also contributes to the growing number of individuals susceptible to diabetes. Dr Birungi cites a lack of awareness as a major cause for the surge in the statistics. Diabetes can lead to serious complications, including cardiovascular disease, kidney failure, and vision impairment.

About world diabetes day