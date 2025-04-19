Record debt levels point to dark future

A key highlight that emerged from the recently concluded 11th African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development in Kampala was the call for reform of the global debt architecture.

Currently, African governments lack a platform where they can collectively come together, negotiate and strategise on how they can restructure or renegotiate their debt dispensation with their creditors.

Mr Jason Braganza, the executive director of African Forum and Network on Debt and Development (AFRODAD), says part of the reason for this is that the debt architecture has changed quite dramatically over the last 20 to 25 years.

“Whereas we've had a situation where our creditors were largely bilateral (i.e. country to country) or multilateral (i.e. the international financial institutions like the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the African Development Bank) where lending terms were uniform,” Mr Braganza states, adding, “Today we have a situation where we have new bilateral lenders who do business very differently from what we have been used to.

We also have an emergence of private and commercial lenders whose interests tend to be more short-term than medium to long-term.”

Mr Fred Muhumuza, a senior economist, notes that much of the borrowing by African countries is for expenditures not typically financed by institutions like the World Bank or IMF whose domain is development. For example, he mentions, "we borrow to support the military, which is not within the World Bank's mandate."

As a result, countries are pushed to seek quick loans from moneylenders, commercial banks—often with unfavourable conditions—because most of those loans are non-concessional. Mr Muhumuza emphasises the need to explore creative solutions for managing debt, including reducing the necessity for borrowing. “There are instances where borrowing is immediate.

For example, you have delayed borrowing to deal with Umeme. Now it is just two weeks away. You can't go to the World Bank. You're forced to borrow from a moneylender. But moneylenders' terms are high,” he says. While some African nations have reconsidered borrowing from the World Bank and the IMF, Uganda still holds significant loans from these institutions.

Taken together, the debt stands at $7.98 billion. The figure accounts for 54.6 percent of its external debt portfolio as of December 2024 per a recent debt statistical bulletin from the Ministry of Finance. In the realm of semi-commercial loans, Uganda's largest bilateral creditors are Exim Bank of China and UK Export Finance (UKEF), holding $2.444 billion (Shs8.9 trillion) and $0.34 billion, respectively.

In the private sector, Stanbic Bank leads with a holding of $0.68 billion during the same period. The World Bank's debt and sustainability analysis classifies Uganda’s debt as moderate.

Superficially, this doesn’t appear to be worrying, but is essentially a heartbeat away from being categorised as “high." This indicates a potential debt distress, especially since the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio reached 51.3 percent by the end of 2024. This marginally exceeds the 50 percent threshold recommended by the IMF.

Why the alarm?

Data from the debt statistical bulletin indicates a growth in non-concessional and semi-concessional loans. Unlike concessional loans, which have more favourable terms, non-concessional loans offer terms that are not as favourable to the borrower. Observers say this typically leads to a heavier financial burden on countries, particularly those already struggling with debt.

It also increases the risk of debt distress because they traditionally have higher interest rates and shorter repayment periods compared to concessional loans, making them less sustainable for low-income countries. For Uganda, the picture is particularly vexing. Between September and December 2024, the proportions of non-concessional and semi-concessional debt increased slightly from 5.44 percent to 5.45 percent and from 19.66 percent to 20.52 percent, respectively. For the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024/2025, the Ugandan government aimed to achieve a financing mix of 40 percent external borrowing and 60 percent domestic borrowing.

However, as of December 2024, the government had borrowed Shs19.75 trillion externally (accounting for 9.36 percent of total borrowing), while domestic borrowing comprised 90.6 percent. This raises red flags concerning sustainability, efficiency, and economic justice. Uganda’s total public debt surged to $29.06 billion (Shs106 trillion) from $25.6 billion (Shs93.3 trillion) by the end of June 2024.

This represents an 11.9 percent increase over a six-month period. According to Ms Peninah Naiga, a research associate at Uganda Debt Network, the rise in Uganda’s public debt is largely due to increased domestic borrowing. The government opted to clear all outstanding Bank of Uganda (BoU) obligations by June 2024 through Treasury bond issuance and domestic borrowing to fund budget deficits. “We have seen a trajectory increase in both the nominal value and present value of debt, indicating an expanding debt stock relative to GDP, putting the country at risk of debt distress and raising concerns about debt sustainability, as fiscal pressures may force future budgets to allocate more to debt servicing,” she cautioned.

Ms Naiga highlighted serious concerns regarding the government's recent financial decisions. Two especially stick out like the proverbial sore thumb—a $190 million (Shs692.7 billion) loan taken out from Stanbic Bank to buy out Umeme and the Shs100 billion reportedly allocated to lawmakers for supporting the government’s agenda in the House. Such actions, Ms Naiga told Sunday Monitor, suggest fiscal irresponsibility and raise eyebrows over the government's economic prioritisation, fiscal sustainability, and social equity.



Failed targets

During the recent quarter four budget release, Mr Hannighton Ashaba, the acting director of Budget in the Finance ministry, reported that Uganda’s budget for the FY 2024/2025 amounts to Shs72 trillion. Of this, the country borrowed a staggering Shs27.78 trillion. This includes Shs9.58 trillion in external borrowing for project financing, Shs1.39 trillion for budget support, and Shs16.74 trillion as domestic borrowing. Notably, the domestic borrowing figure is double what the Finance ministry initially targeted, which was Shs8.9 trillion.

According to Mr Muhumuza, by February 2025, just four months before the FY ends in June, the government had borrowed Shs14.6 trillion, close to 80 percent of its target, indicating potential overspending as demands on the budget continue to grow. Additionally, the issue of undisbursed debt poses a significant threat to fiscal health. The rising public debt places immense pressure on the country’s revenue obligations, particularly when debt is acquired but left unpaid, thus adding to the overall debt burden.

This could lead to increased interest payments and reduced funding for essential services. Mr Julius Mukunda, the executive director of the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG), expressed concern over the amount of unutilised debt and pointed out the significant funds spent on commitment fees—around Shs434 billion over the last five years. This situation underscores the urgent need for improved utilisation of undisbursed debt. Currently, more than 25 African nations are facing debt distress or are at a high risk of falling into it. Experts say this signifies a considerable portion of the continent grappling with a formidable debt crisis.

The UN Conference on Trade and Development discloses that developing countries’ external debt reached a record $11.4 trillion in 2023, with many countries dedicating significant portions of their budgets to servicing this debt. The fact that these low-income nations end up spending more on interest payments than vital sustainability goals does not bode well for them.



