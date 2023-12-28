Recruitment of LDUs kicks off in Rwenzori

The Ugandan People's Defence Forces (UPDF) have started recruiting Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel in the sub-region of Rwenzori to thwart recurring attacks by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

13 people have been tragically killed in the Kamwenge District in the past week as a result of ADF rebel attacks.

The recruitment process has commenced in the districts of Kamwenge, Kitagwenda, and Bunyangabu.

Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye, the UPDF spokesperson, announced on December 26, that the recruitment, mandated by President Museveni, will unfold in two phases across districts surrounding Kibale Forest National Park, including Kamwenge, Kitagwenda, Bunyangabu, Kyenjojo, and Kasese.

Brig Gen Kulayigye said the first phase of recruitment will start from December 27 to January 10, focusing on the districts of Kamwenge, Kitagwenda, and Bunyangabu and mobilization efforts will cover 60 parishes/wards, with each ward expected to contribute 12 recruits, totaling 720 personnel in this initial phase.

Mr James Birungi, overseeing the recruitment in Kamwenge, Bunyangabu, and Kitagwenda, noted progress in the process, stating that 530 out of the targeted 600 recruits have already been identified in Kamwenge District.

He expressed confidence in the recruits, highlighting their diverse backgrounds, including veterans with previous war experience.

Mr Birungi anticipates that their familiarity with firearms and military tactics will enhance their effectiveness in responding promptly to threats and safeguarding the local population.

Mr Birungi emphasized the urgency of deploying the recruited individuals, asserting that they are now undergoing training from the UPDF.

"I am optimistic about the effectiveness of these recruits as their primary role is to provide timely information and safeguard the people. Among those listed, we have veterans with experience in warfare who are familiar with the use of firearms. This time, the tasks will be streamlined, and they will be able to respond swiftly even before the UPDF arrives on the ground," he affirmed.

He believes that with these trained individuals, the response time to security incidents will be significantly reduced.

The move to bolster local defenses comes as Kamwenge district grapples with a surge in ADF rebel attacks, particularly in the villages of Kitehurizi and Nyabitusi in the Kamwenge sub-county.

The 25th December attack in Nyabitusi village claimed three lives, including a 72-year-old woman and her two grandchildren leaving villagers in affected areas fleeing in fear of further attacks.

The recent burial of victims of the 19th attack, where 10 individuals were killed while guarding a maize garden and in a local bar, serves as a grim reminder of the persistent threat faced by communities in the Ibanda and Rukiga districts.