Rectal cancer survivor calls for awareness about disease

A former rectal cancer patient has called for more awareness about the deadly disease in the different regions of the country.

Dr Geoffrey Musinguzi, a researcher at Makerere University School of Public Health, made the call on Friday in Kampala while releasing his book titled ‘My journey with Rectal Cancer from Diagnosis to Full Recovery.’

Rectal cancer forms in the tissues of the rectum and its signs include blood in the stool or a change in bowel habits.

“From my own experience, we need to improve awareness and have a clear balanced concept with the outcome of these things, so we need an outcome,” Dr Musinguzi said.

He added: “We need to address knowledge and skill gaps, both among healthcare workers and also providers.”

Dr Frank Mugabe Rwabinumi from the Department of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the Ministry of Health, called for emphasis on prevention of cancer by sidestepping the risk factors.

“We need to try as much as possible to practice prevention, we are working towards integrating cancer prevention into existing services for we now know and we have known that the risk factors related to cancer are shared with other non-communicable diseases,” Dr Mugabe said.

He added that decentralisation of the cancer screening services is being implemented in regional referral hospitals.

“The cancer centre is coming up in Mbarara, Arua and Mbale and the government is planning for decentralised treatment through the centres as well expanding the work at the cancer institute,” Dr Mugabe said.

Dr Noleb Mugisha, the head of the Comprehensive Cancer Community Programme from the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), said the risk factors for colorectal cancer for persons above 40 years are family history, body weight and also life style.

He further warned against reckless life styles such as high fat diets, alcohol, and tobacco.





about the disease

Worldwide, colorectal cancer is the second most common cancer in females and the third most common cancer in males, according to a 2020 data from Worldwide Cancer Research Fund. The common symptoms of colorectal cancer include: rectal bleeding, pain when you have a bowel movement, diarrhoea or constipation and blood or mucus in your stool.