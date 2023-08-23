Reformed cattle raiders speak out

Mr Paul Moru, a reformed raider.

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

What you need to know:

Mr Turkan, 40, said he had to acquire a rifle to complement bows and arrows before embarking on his plan to raid the Jie

Mr John Turkan, a resident of Kaurikinei Village, Iriiri Sub-county, Napak District, said he bought a gun to recover cattle from Jie raiders two decades ago.

 “Every bit of our family’s survival was in livestock that we lost in a night raid in 2003 by Jie warriors. As a youth, (Karachuna), the onus was on us to avenge our parents’ loss. That meant that we had to engage in raids,” he said.

Mr Turkan, 40, said he had to acquire a rifle to complement bows and arrows before embarking on his plan to raid the Jie. 

Related

In the headlines