Refugee girls in Uganda face unique threats – Amongi

Uganda's Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi, has revealed that refugee girls face “unique threats”, including sexual violence exacerbated by the lack of access to education, healthcare, and protection.

Speaking at the launch of Plan International's State of the World's Girls report in Kololo, Kampala, on October 3, Ms Amongi emphasised that these threats often isolate refugee girls from education and employment opportunities.

She further noted that many young women are trapped in cycles of poverty, dependency, and trauma due to limited access to essential services and secure housing.

"Girls who find themselves caught up in conflicts, displaced from homes, and facing unimaginable challenges, should know they are not forgotten. Your strength, resilience, and courage are the foundation upon which peace and progress will be built," Ms Amongi assured.

Uganda hosts over 1.7 million refugees and 48,000 asylum seekers, as of August 31, 2024 report by the Office of the Prime Minister.

The minister also acknowledged the challenges this presents, particularly for survivors of conflict.

"Girls and young women in refugee settlements are vulnerable to sexual and gender-based violence, exploitation, and abuse," she noted.

Plan International's report reveals that 27 per cent of girls in conflict zones experience sexual violence, and 53 per cent have had their education disrupted. Ms Amongi noted that these findings mirror Uganda's experience.

The report is based on a survey of almost 10,000 young people aged 15 to 24 across 10 countries, including Cameroon, Colombia, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Mozambique, Nigeria, the Philippines, Sudan, and Ukraine.

Ms Amongi reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to ensuring access to education, safety, and opportunity for refugee girls.

"Your dreams and aspirations are just as valid and attainable as those of any young person, and we will continue to fight for a world where you can realise them," she said.