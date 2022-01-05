Prime

Refugee land to be used for industrial parks – Museveni

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja (3rd left) inspects part of Nakivale Refugee Settlement land in September 2021.PHOTO/FELIX AINEBYOONA.

By  Felix Ainebyoona

What you need to know:

  • President Museveni said government agreed to set up 22 industrial parks across the country, but Ankole and Tooro were struggling to get land.

President Museveni has given the green light to leaders in Ankole and Tooro sub-regions to take part of Nakivale and Kyaka refugee settlement camps’ land to set up industrial parks.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.