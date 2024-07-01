Refugees, disaster-prone areas to benefit from Shs3.7b Japanese grant

Refugee communities and disaster-prone areas are set to benefit from $1,001,855 (approximately Shs3.7 billion) Japan program aimed at delivering lifesaving integrated sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) and gender-based violence (GBV) services.

Ms Gift Malunga, the United Nations Population Fund Agency (UNFPA) Country Representative, while speaking at the launch of the DELISiE program on Saturday in Kampala, decried access to SRHR services which she said have become more constrained in refugee-hosting districts due to the continued influx of refugees from South Sudan and the ongoing threat by natural disasters.

“In the first quarter of this year, the program has already made significant strides. The deployment of a surge team, including midwives and trained Village Health Teams (VHTs), has facilitated 2,227 safe deliveries, 2,368 family planning consultations, 3,344 antenatal care visits, and 76 instances of SGBV service access,” Ms Malunga said.

She added: “We have seen many mothers dying because they have no access to blood and many mothers are teenagers. But we are six months into the life of the project, and we have made significant progress. We will continue to implement this program.”

Ms Malunga said the program, focused on delivering lifesaving, integrated SRHR and GBV interventions in emergencies, epitomizes the shared commitment to humanitarian and preparedness efforts.

To that effect, the DELISiE program will be implemented in five refugee settlements of Nakivale/Oruchinga, Kyaka II, Palabek, Imvepi/Omugo, and Rhino Camp, as well as in disaster-prone districts including Kapchorwa, Manafwa, Namisindwa, Kween, Ntoroko, Kasese/Kisoro, and Bundibugyo.

Amb Takuya Sasayama, the Japanese Ambassador to Uganda, while speaking at the same event, said access to reproductive health remains a universal challenge requiring a collective response.

“This is a universal issue that we must tackle together for a better future. The UN agencies have played their part, but addressing SRHR and GBV is a universal challenge that requires joint effort,” he said.

He added: “Few people are aware of what is happening in border and disaster-prone areas, but UN agencies have played a pivotal role in addressing SRHR and GBV.”

Amb Sasayama also commended the Ugandan government for its open-door policy, which allows refugees and asylum seekers to enter the country freely and access services.