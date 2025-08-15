Refugees, host communities to benefit from new bank branch

Opportunity Bank Uganda Limited, in partnership with Opportunity International UK, has opened its 25th branch in Rwamwanja Refugee Settlement, marking a significant step in expanding financial inclusion for both refugees and host communities in Kamwenge District.

The branch was launched by Mrs Mary Oakes, CEO of Opportunity International UK, alongside Mr Owen Amanya, CEO of Opportunity Bank Uganda, and Ms Jacqueline Kobusingye Opondo, Chairperson of the Bank’s Board of Directors.

Home to more than 110,000 refugees as of June 2025, Rwamwanja Settlement will now benefit from specialized financial services aimed at fostering resilience, economic independence, and long-term development.

Opportunity Bank currently serves over 19,000 refugees across Uganda and has disbursed more than Shs4 billion in refugee-focused loans. The new branch builds on the bank’s pioneering presence in Nakivale, where it became the first commercial bank to operate inside a refugee settlement.

Mr Amanya said the Rwamwanja expansion reflects the bank’s mission to bridge humanitarian response and sustainable development.

“The opening of our Rwamwanja branch is more than a business milestone—it’s a reaffirmation of our commitment to walk alongside this community as they rebuild their lives with dignity and purpose. Our experience in Nakivale has shown that when refugees are equipped with the right financial tools, they become powerful contributors to economic growth,” he said.

Agriculture remains the primary economic activity in Rwamwanja. The new branch will provide targeted access to credit for agricultural inputs and small-scale agribusinesses, while also supporting women-led groups, youth enterprises, and financial literacy for both refugees and host residents.

Mrs Oakes hailed the branch as a model for sustainable impact. “Our partnership with Opportunity Bank Uganda continues to demonstrate how community-rooted financial solutions can drive long-term change. Together, we are enabling both refugees and host communities to build secure, dignified, and prosperous futures,” she said.

Ms Opondo described the new branch as a place where “dignity meets determination, and resilience is met with opportunity.” She thanked the bank’s partners for supporting the initiative.

The branch will offer a full suite of services, including credit facilities, mobile and digital banking, financial literacy programs, and community support initiatives, empowering clients to start and grow businesses, invest in education, and build sustainable livelihoods.



