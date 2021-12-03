Prime

Region backing us on ADF strikes, says govt

Soldiers patrol Manzalaho near Beni City in DR Congo following an attack by members of the ADF rebel group on February 18, 2020. On Tuesday, Uganda carried both ground and air airstrikes, hitting at least four bases of the ADF rebels. PHOTO | AFP

By  Benson Tumusiime  &  Andrew Bagala

  • The government says regional countries that have experienced terrorism are in support of the intervention. 

The government says it has received full backing of East African partner states to deploy troops in eastern DR Congo to rout the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.
The State minister for Foreign Affairs in-charge of International Affairs, Mr Henry Oryem Okello, said the regional countries bought into Uganda’s pre-emptive ground and air strikes after intelligence on the activities of ADF in eastern DR Congo was shared with them.

