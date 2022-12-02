Regional court judges commend Mak for its contributions

Judges of the East African Court of Justice, have commended Makerere University for its role in educating and transforming people in the region.

Led by the president of the Arusha-based court, Mr Nestor Kayobera, they applauded the university management for upholding the quality of the education system which has spurred transformation at a national and East African level.

“We want to thank this university [Makerere] because you can see that most of the judges we moved with are products of it. Even during the time of delivering our judgements, their contributions reflect the quality of education they have attained,” Mr Kayobera said on Wednesday during a courtesy call to the vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, at the university.

He added: “I did not get the opportunity to be a student of this university but at least now that I have visited it, my name will be written somewhere in the book of this university.”

The judges have been in the country for the last one month holding a session from the country as a way of rotating court’s sittings within the seven partner states.

Justice Kayobera further said they were slated to start delivering their judgments out of the court hearings that they have been conducting the past one month.

“Our court has decided that from tomorrow (yesterday) and Friday, we shall be delivering judgements which also involve the partner states,” Mr Kayobera said.