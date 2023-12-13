The Minister of State for Energy, Mr Okaasai Opolot, has said the establishment of a regional energy pool through the East African Energy Union will significantly reduce regional power tariffs and attract substantial investment, aligning with the region’s collective aspirations against energy poverty.

“A well-structured East African Energy Union holds the potential to facilitate a cost-effective and market-oriented energy transition. Let us prioritise the shared goal of eradicating energy poverty in East Africa,” he said.

Mr Opolot made the remarks at the opening of the 26th session of the Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting for the Energy Regulators Association of East Africa (EREA) in Entebbe on Tuesday.

“Uganda has taken some strides, like amending the Electricity Act to facilitate direct electricity purchase, aiming to lower end-user tariffs for manufacturers, especially those in proximity to transmission infrastructure. We are actively engaging with EAC partner states to establish a Wheeling Framework for effective power purchase from government generation plants,” he said.

Mr Opolot said the association has gone beyond electricity to include petroleum in order to have a formidable force to regulate the regions energy.

“This is meant to enhance delivery of our transformative agenda on development in the economy, we are going to use energy as a tradable item. If we have harmonised regulation, the energy can flow across EAC with defined tariffs which promote and enhance the production of competitive products in East Africa,” he said.

Mr Opolot said the regulation of energy through the East African Energy Union will ensure provision of secure, competitively priced, and sustainable energy for both citizens and businesses within the region.

The chairperson of Electricity Regulatory Authority of Uganda (ERA), Ms Sarah Wasagali Kanaabi, said there are efforts to harmonise regulatory frameworks in order to harmonise the different country’s tariffs, which is still difficult due to lack of a common currency in the region.

“Currently, ERA is leading in the regulatory framework and the first four on the continent all come from East Africa. Slowly, we are trying to improve our frameworks and very soon, we shall have harmonised, which will go a long way in harmonising other aspects of the energy sector like costs so that we can try to harmonise the tariffs,” she said.

Ms Kanaabi said EREA is seeking to have a permanent seat at the EAC in order to cease operating in its current observer status. This will enable the region ensure energy efficiency through harmonising technology, which is a big determination in the efficiencies and costs of electricity and energy.

The chairperson of the board at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) Ms Jane Mulemwa, said the meeting provides an opportunity for regulators to benchmark on aspects related to the regulation of the energy sector in East Africa.