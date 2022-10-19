Regional framework to standardise education in IGAD states

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) head of mission in Uganda, Lucy Daxbacher, has said the IGAD Regional Qualifications Framework (IGADQF) will enable citizens and refugees have standardized education qualifications enabling them find employment in whichever country they move to in the region.

“Member states took a decision to put in place mechanisms, institutional arrangements and regional instruments that will sustain citizens in the learning education systems wherever they moved to whether they are refugees, economic migrants, returnees or internally displaced persons” she said.

Ms Daxbacher made the remarks during the opening of a 3-day review and validation meeting of the draft IGAD Regional Qualifications Framework on Wednesday in Entebbe.

“The framework will support the free movement of workers in the region, communication between ministries of education, all affiliate ministries, development partners to put in place mechanisms that will enhance opportunities for employability and more skilling which will help develop the region’s economic platforms” she explained.

The IGAD Director health and social development Ms Fathia Alwan, in a message delivered by Ms Daxbacher said the IGADQF will expand the opportunities for the mobility of the IGAD citizens while advancing the right to access quality education for some of the most marginalised individuals in the communities.

Additionally, the IGAD Senior Coordinator Education, Science, Technology and Innovation officer Mr Kebede Kassa Tsegaye observed that the framework will expound on inclusive education and employment for the regions citizens.

“The framework will allow all the countries have harmonized approach to recognize skills and competences which will be contributing to social economic transformation of the region” he said.

Mr Kebede said the validation is in preparation for the final adoption of the framework by the member states ministers of education during their meeting in February 2023.

The Director General Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNA) Mr Eusebius Mukhwana said IGADQF will facilitate the process of building public confidence in IGAD academic standards by enabling the public to understand the achievement represented by educational qualifications, based on learning outcomes.

“The IGADQF will enable educational and training institutions to communicate to their stakeholders the achievements and attributes represented by the typical educational and training qualification titles” he said.

Mr Mukhwana said the framework is a result of the 2017 IGAD ministers of education adoption of the Djibouti Declaration of Refugees, which laid out the key priority areas for equitable, inclusive and quality education for all, with particular emphasis on education for refugees, returnees and host communities.