Regional govts choking on debt

The East African governments are once again entering the financial year with huge debt repayment plans, further stifling taxpayers.

This is happening against a backdrop of global economic slowdown occasioned by the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and elevated global inflation.

These dynamics have further left the economies bruised, thus limiting the governments’ ability to respond effectively through fiscal policy.

In Uganda, public debt currently stands at Shs80.8t, equivalent to $21.7b as at end of December 2022. Of this amount, external debt was Shs47.9t equivalent to $12.9b while domestic debt was Shs33t equivalent to $8.9b.

Worse still, public debt is projected at Shs88.9t, equivalent to $23.7b by the end of this financial year ending June 30.

Kenya’s public debt reached KSh9.41t (Shs263t) as of June 2023.

In the new budget, Kenya’s principal debt redemption has been placed at Ksh850b where over KSh587b will be sourced outside the country and another Kshs300b will be sourced locally in the FY 2023/2024.

This brings Kenya’s total budget and redemptions to nearly Kshs4.4t (Shs126t). Debt of the region’s second largest economy, Tanzania, has reached TSh79.1t (Shs123t) up from TSh69.44t (Shs109t) in 2022, the Minister of Finance, Mr Mwigulu Nchemba has said.

To slash this debt, the Tanzanian government has allocated a Shs10.48t (Shs17t) to service it in the FY 2023/24.

Regional envelops

In Uganda, the resource envelope for the FY 2023/2024 has been revised upwards to Shs52.7t, indicating a Shs4.6t increase from Shs48.1t for the FY 2022/2023.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, while presenting the budget yesterday in Kampala, said: “Uganda’s domestic borrowing amounts to Shs3.2t, budget support accounts for Shs2.8t while external financing for projects amounts to Shs8.3t.”

He added that Shs3.01t is from grants, and Shs5.3t is from loans, while appropriation in aid, collected by Local Governments amounts to Shs287b.

Mr Kasaija said the government will undertake five measures to ensure debt sustainability. These include boosting capacity to increase domestic revenue collection, reducing expenditure in areas of lower priority and accessing new sources of financing including climate and green financing.

“We shall also limit non-concessional debt to high impact, high return projects such as Standard-Gauge railway projects, development of industrial parks, power transmission lines, water for production and tourism roads” Mr Kasaija added.

The budget, was simultaneously presented with that of other countries namely; Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda yesterday.

Kenyan President William Ruto’s Ksh3.6 trillion (Shs100 trillion) budget for the FY 2023/2024 increased from Kshs3.3t (Shs92t) in FY2022/2023.

Kenya plans to increase funding in key sectors, including education and health.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u’s Ksh3.6t (Shs100t) budget will seek to maintain a delicate balancing act between debt servicing and stabilising the economy.

Counties, which are already facing a cash crunch, will share out Ksh385b (Shs10.7t).

In Tanzania, the new financial year, Tanzania’s resource envelope will be Sh43.3t (Shs67.5t) during the, up from Shs41.48t (Shs60t) in the previous FY.

Finance minister Mwigulu said TSh28.27t would be recurrent expenditure, while the remaining TSh15.02t would be for development purposes, preparation for the 2024 local government election, and preparation of a new National Development Vision 2050.

While Rwanda will spend slightly over Rwf5 trillion (Shs16t) in FY 2023/2024, which represents an increase of 6 percent compared to Rwf4.7 trillion (Shs15t) announced in the FY 2022/23 revised budget.

Dr Uzziel Ndagijimana, Rwanda’s Finance minister, said: “Overall, domestically mobilised resources, plus external loans that the country will repay, account for about 76 per cent of the total budget for FY 2023/2024.”

He said Rwanda’s key priorities will include strengthening the health system; increasing agriculture productivity; scaling up social protection coverage; and improving the quality of education.

Regional experts react

Mr Alykhan Satchu, a renowned EAC regional economic expert, poked holes in the budgets saying they are not pro-poor.

He said: “The budgets were unable to seriously mitigate the cost-of-living increase and were constrained and hence not meaningfully pro-poor.”

He said whilst the optics might suggest expansionary budgets, EAC economies are increasing their budgets due to inflation , rising costs of living , among other factors.

FYI