Regional Khadi for Mpigi, Butambala, Gomba dies

The Muslim Community in Mpigi District is mourning the death of Sheikh Abasi Batiira,65, the regional Khadi for Mpigi, Butambala and Gomba districts.

Sheikh Umar Magezi, one of the sons of the deceased, said his father has been suffering from diabetes and three weeks ago, he was admitted to St. Vincent Hospital, Lubaga where breathed his last on Thursday morning.

“Our father did not fall sick for a long time, he was suffering from diabetes which was detected late, when he was admitted to hospital, doctors said it would be difficult to save his life,” he said.

Sheikh Batiira has served as the Khadi for the districts for three years. He was subscribing to the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), the umbrella body of all Muslims in the country.

UMSC spokesperson, Mr Ashraf Zziwa eulogized Sheikh Batiira as someone who has been instrumental in fostering unity among warring Muslim factions.

“Sheikh Batiira was among the first Muslim tabliqs who chose to work with the UMSC leadership at a time Muslims were sharply divided over property matters. He has been a unifier and we will dearly miss him,” he said.

Before being appointed regional khadi, Sheikh Batiira was the regional Amir for Muslim Tabliqs (youth) in the country in charge of the three districts (Mpigi, Butambala and Gomba). He also used to be a regular preacher at Nakasero Mosque, which was by then headed by the former leader of Tabliqs Sheikh Sulaiman Kakeeto.