Regional leaders urge governments to implement gender food security framework

A section of regional women food rights activists have called on African governments to domesticate and implement the Voluntary Guidelines on Gender Equality and Women’s and Girls’ Empowerment (GEWE) endorsed by the UN Committee on World Food Security (CFS) in 2022.

The guidelines, approved in Rome, Italy, serve as a landmark global policy framework aimed at addressing gender inequality within the context of food security and nutrition. They provide practical direction to governments, organizations, and stakeholders on how to accelerate gender equality, empower women, and promote the right to food.

Speaking during the African Regional Workshop on the Popular Manual of the CFS Voluntary Guidelines on Gender Equality and Women’s and Girls’ Empowerment, held in Kampala, Ms Loenda Odongo from the Civil Society and Indigenous Peoples’ Mechanism (CSIPM) underscored the importance of localizing the guidelines to reach vulnerable communities.

“These guidelines are discussed and negotiated in Rome, but then you find that our communities, particularly in Africa, where we have 60 percent of global arable land, don’t have this information,” Ms Odongo said.

She emphasized that localizing the guidelines would help identify Africa’s unique challenges and shape policies that empower women, such as those on property inheritance.

“There’s a need to look at policies, particularly those that enable women to inherit property,” she added.

The workshop brought together small-scale food producers, women and gender-diverse groups, indigenous peoples, and civil society representatives from Uganda, Tanzania, Cameroon, Madagascar, and other African countries.

Participants shared lived experiences and perspectives on gender equality and women’s empowerment in the context of the right to food and food sovereignty. They also reflected on opportunities and gaps within the implementation of the GEWE guidelines from an African perspective.

In an interview with Monitor, Ms Margaret Nakato, Executive Director of Katosi Women Development Trust, said many UN-endorsed guidelines fail to make an impact because they are not localized or implemented effectively at community level.

“This workshop is meant to ensure that women leaders and food producers in the African region come together to assess the recommendations in these guidelines, and determine how impactful they can be in addressing the needs we face as women food producers and gender-diverse farmers,” she said.

Ms Nakato noted that during a recent field visit to fishing communities, they found that myths and cultural beliefs continue to limit women’s participation in food production.

Similarly, Dr Amina Innalu from the Mbororo Social and Cultural Development Association in Cameroon stressed the importance of involving women in policy formulation processes.

“These decisions are made, and if they are made without us, without involving the food producers, pastoralists, indigenous people, and young people then it means food is being produced, but the food producers are not at the table,” Dr Innalu said.

The workshop concluded with a collective call for African governments to mainstream the GEWE guidelines into national policies and ensure that women’s voices are central to food security and agricultural development.