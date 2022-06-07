Regional millitary bosses meet over DRC security forces

Chiefs of Defence Forces from the East African Community (EAC) member states have kicked off discussions on modalities of establishment of a regional force that will help restore peace and security in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the meeting held on Monday in Goma, Kenya’s CDF General Robert Kibochi who is also the Chairman of the Committee of Chiefs of Defence Forces of the EAC Partner States, told the meeting that peace and security agenda is a critical pillar in anchoring the EAC's integration process.

Subsequently, he noted that security and stability in Eastern DRC will provide a conducive environment upon which all other aspects of regional integration shall thrive.

“We must therefore collectively as a region, support efforts to address security challenges and restore peace and stability in the Eastern DRC to allow our people exploit the full potential offered by regional integration,” General Kibochi said.

He also called for adoption of options that ensure the force remains stable and with a clear coordination mechanism with other actors to guarantee synergy in the operation.

Kibochi further noted that Congo’s recent admission to the EAC, technically expands the community from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic.

"This will not only expand the community's market by an additional 90 million people, but will also enhance the regional economic and social cooperation and allow citizens to share experiences. For this aspiration to be fully realized, peace and security is of utmost importance and this is the very reason we are meeting in Goma today ," added General Kibochi.

The meeting by the Chiefs is a follow up of the Heads of States Conclave held in Nairobi on April 21, 2022 that accented to the immediate establishment and of a regional force to help contain and where necessary fight the negative forces in Eastern DRC.

DRC’s Chief of General Staff General Célestin Mbala Munsense said the country was willing to restore peace in Eastern DRC and the East African sub-region by the EAC Heads of State.

"It is on the basis of the recommendation by the EAC Heads of State Conclave in Nairobi that the President of DRC instructed me to invite you to this strategic meeting to implement the Military/Security Enforcement Track," he said.

EAC Heads of State have called upon the local Armed groups to surrender and lay down their arms unconditionally, cease hostilities and return to their countries of origin.

Last year, Kenya sent a contingent from its Quick Reaction Force to the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Congo (MONUSCO) to help stabilize Eastern Congo where more than 120 armed groups roam freely killing civilians and displacing hundreds of thousands.