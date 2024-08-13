Regional Parliament sittings waste of taxpayers’ money, district leaders say

Residents and district leaders have said the decision by Parliament to hold regional sittings is a waste of taxpayers’ money and a sign of extravagance in the face of hard economic times.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among announced on May 16 plans to hold four regional parliamentary sittings in Gulu, Masaka, Mbarara and Mbale, with the aim of taking the House close to the people.

The first sitting is supposed to take place on August 28 at Kauda Grounds in Gulu City.

However, most residents and district leaders interviewed by the Daily Monitor termed the move as another form of corruption.

Kanungu District Council Speaker Frank Byaruhanga said: “The proposed Shs5b per regional parliamentary sitting can purchase ambulance vehicles for all the health centre IVs in Kigezi and Ankole regions. Community roads are poor, most health units do not have drugs.”

The Rubanda District deputy speaker, Mr Pierre Mbabazi, described the move as a new form of corruption.

“What is it they are looking for from regions yet every constituency has an elected Member of Parliament that presents the needs of his people to the Parliament? I don’t support this undertaking because it looks like open theft of public funds,” Mr Mbabazi said.

Kisoro District chairperson Abel Bizimana called on God to save Ugandans from what he said are the self-centred members of the 11th Parliament.

“Uganda’s Parliament is now bigger than HIV/Aids, maternal health, and wealth creation, among other needs affecting Ugandans. The money for regional sittings can facilitate medical intern students to save the lives of patients,” Mr Bizimana said.

Mr Moses Emabu, the chairperson of Amuria District in Teso Sub-region, said the sittings will not change what people are agitating for; end to corruption and improved service delivery.

He said the money is going to be wasted to pay transport, hotel and other bills for legislators at the expense of the poor population.

Mr Alex Masaba, a resident of Mbale City, said Parliament is in desperate need of facing its image in the face of growing allegations of corruption against the institution.

Mr Deo Atuhaire, the Buhweju District chairperson, said they cannot support regional sittings.

“These sittings are a mockery, our farmers here supplied tea and are demanding the government Shs56 billion, this money they are going to use for these regional parliamentary sittings can pay farmers their arrears,” he said.

Mr Geofrey Kyomukama, the Rukungiri District chairperson, said the MPs should remain in Kampala.

“I do not see how these regional sittings will add value on service delivery because they will involve high expenditure,” Mr Kyomukama, said.

Mr Richard Owomugasho, the Rwampara District chairperson, said the regional sittings would make sense if they engaged the district leaders and see the challenges they face.

In West Nile, most of the leaders said they are not in support of the idea of introducing regional parliaments.

Mr Wilfred Saka, the Terego District chairperson, said the introduction of the regional sittings will make the House lose its value.

“I don’t see a genuine reason why the parliament should be moving. For example, an MP coming from Kisoro for a meeting in West Nile will ask for additional funding because of the mileage travelled and this affects the ordinary person,’’ he said.

Seeking legitimacy?

Mr Noah Acikule, an opinion leader in Yumbe District, wondered about the benefits of such sittings to local people.

“This is just a matter of publicity. People don’t know the benefits of the parliamentarians, maybe they are given opportunities to attend burials but for me it’s a waste of resources,’’ he said.

“I must say this is a total abuse to the people of Uganda. Imagine what that money would do if it were to be channelled to service delivery! Look at our hospitals, roads, schools, and the level of poverty of our people, especially in northern Uganda?’’ Mr Solomon Nokrach, the coordinator of Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) in the Acholi Sub-region,” he said.

However, Mr Martin Mapenduzi Ojara, the MP for Bardege-Layibi Division in Gulu City, believes the regional parliamentary sitting is a big opportunity for the northern region to have its issues heard.

Mr Tonny Kalyango, the representative of Lwankoni sub-county to Kyotera District Council, thinks taking parliamentary sittings up the country will call for more allowances for legislators thus putting a burden on the taxpayer.

“I really see no relevance in Parliament sitting in Masaka or Gulu . MPs are presumed to be our voices and if they are not discussing our issues and prioritise those of the powers that be , let them stay in Kampala and wait for their hefty allowances ,” he said.

Tororo District chairperson John Okeya said regional sessions will help the legislators to appreciate the issues affecting each region.

Mr Sam Kigula, the Nakasongola District chairperson, welcomed the idea of the regional sessions and tasked Parliament to engage the respective local governments in mobilising the service providers for some of the items, including the refreshments.

“The best that our people could reap from the Parliament seating in Nakasongola District is when our people are allowed to provide some of the services for the Parliament sessions,” he said.

Background

Parliament has budgeted to spend Shs20b for exercise with each regional sitting reportedly costing Shs5b.

Gulu City will on August 29 and 30 host the first regional parliamentary sitting at the Kaunda Grounds in Bardege-Layibi Division. Other sittings will be held in the eastern, central, and western regions.

Compiled by Fred Wambede, Al –Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Richard Kyanjo, Emmy Daniel Ojara, Robert Elema, Abubaker Kirunda, Tausi Nakato, Wandera Daniel,Robert Muhereza, Naume Biira, Alex Ashaba , Simon Peter Emwamu, Rajab Mukombozi, Hillary Twinamatsiko, Julius Byamukama, Cosline Nakahiira and Jovita Kyarisiima, Clement Aluma & Joseph Omollo.