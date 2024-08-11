Regional RDCs pledge support to Lango paramount chief elect

Regional Resident District/City Commissioners (RDCs) have pledged to support the Lango Paramount Chief-elect, Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune, saying he is "developmental."

Deputy Dean of RDCs in Uganda Sebastian Oswin Oguti said this is on account that the former Uganda Road Fund executive director “is a good ally who can work with government to move people from subsistence lifestyle into the money economy.”

Won Nyaci (paramount chief) Okune will officially start work after his enthronement planned for November 2.

“Let us give a total support to the current elected leadership of Lango Cultural Institution unless guided otherwise,” Oguti said during a meeting at the Lango Cultural Centre, Lira City, on August 10, 2024.

The meeting for all the RDCs and Resident City Commissioners or RCCs in Lango was organised by the Lango Cultural Institution to create awareness and build momentum for understanding initiatives needed to build cohesion with the cultural institution.

“Now if we have a team who has communicated their interest in partnering with the government in implementing the programmes, I think any government globally will receive such a group with an open heart,” Oguti noted.

“Therefore, colleagues, these are our partners led by Okune and because of that we know the pivotal roles traditional institutions can play to try and ensure that we support our people into the money economy,” Oguti added.

East Lira Division deputy Resident City Commissioner Stephen Odongo described the current security situation in Lango as normal and calm.

“We don’t have a lot of issues in our city. We came up with the best security programmes that ensure stability in our city because we are looking at how stability appreciates socio-economic transformation. We cannot talk about insecurity and talk about stability,” Odongo said.

“Your Highness, as office of the president, we shall work hand in hand, collaboratively as a team to ensure we achieve the objectives of President Museveni,” he added.

Okune hailed the RDCs for “the great work they have done in Lango.”

“I’m also in government and I’ve been in government for many years and I interface at all levels of government but I only hear good things about you people – the RDCs in Lango. The relationship between you and the local people is very positive,” he noted.