Register all Balaalo in Acholi, Nabbanja orders

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja(left)  and State Minister for Northern Uganda Grace Kwiyucwiny (right) after the meeting at Palaro Sub-county headquarters in Gulu on Thursday. PHOTO/ TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The premier says the move is intended to enable government to have proper records of the herdsmen and ensure none of them is left behind once eviction starts.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has directed security authorities in Acholi sub-region to conduct fresh registration of all herdsmen (Balaalo) in the region ahead of the scheduled eviction in six weeks.

