Registration of 2023 UNEB candidates starts 

Primary and secondary schools across the country have started the process of registratiing of candidates slated to sit the 2023 end of cycle Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb).

According to Uneb, the registration of candidates slated to sit Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) started on April 1.

The spokesperson of Uneb, Ms Jenipher Kalule toldthis reporters that the registration is slated to run for two months, ending May 31.

According to her, the registration fees have been maintained at Shs34, 000 for PLE, Shs164, 000 for UCE and Shs186, 000 for UACE for privately sponsored learners.

“The government, as the policy has been, will pay for all candidates funded under Universal Primary Education (UPE), Universal Secondary Education (USE) & Universal Post O’ Level Education and Training (UPOLET) programmes,”Ms Kalule said.

Heads of centres have been asked to start preparing the correct bio-data of the candidates along with high resolution digital photographs.

Ms Kalule said that for the registration of PLE candidates, centers shall use the candidates' birth certificates for avoidance of doubt regarding the date of birth.

According to Uneb, late registration will begin on June 1 and end on June 30.

Candidates are expected to sit for their examinations in October according to the examination calendar. UCE is usually the first set of examinations followed by PLE and UACE.

