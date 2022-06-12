Regulatory authorities form joint planning platform

Government regulatory authorities have agreed to create a platform beginning next month where they will be meeting to discuss their work plans and ensure that they are implemented in a coordinated manner.

Speaking at the inaugural Government Regulators Breakfast meeting on Friday, Ms Zilia Tibaalwa Waako, the chief executive officer of Electricity Regulatory Authority, said since the creation of new regulatory authorities, there has not been a single umbrella under which they come together to debate, discuss, share knowledge and agree on how to advise government and complement each other.

“You find Uganda National Roads Authority constructs a new road, then National Water and Sewerage Corporation, Uganda Communications Commission, Umeme go and cut the same road because of the mentality of working in silos,” she said.

Citing the corporate governance training requirement for board members of the different regulatory authorities by the ministry of Finance, Ms Waako said this is another area where regulatory bodies waste a lot of resources.

She explained that instead of getting the different board members into one room and they hire the same consultant to train them, each regulator hires independent consultants.

Prof Samuel Sejjaaka, the principal and country team leader at MAT ABACUS Business, who was the guest speaker, told the participants that all the regulatory authorities are a result of the different service delivering models of nationalisation, privatisation and liberalisation the country has gone through to achieve socio-economic transformation. He said by working together, they create synergies and efficiency when delivering services.

“The more you liberalise, the more you should regulate and when regulators are working together, they create synergies and efficiency, which helps the country to achieve socio-economic transformation,” Prof Sejjaaka, also the board chair of Nation Media Group Uganda, said.

Looking back

Citing Dairy Corporation, Coffee Marketing Board, Lint Marketing Board and Uganda Electricity Board, he said the past government-run companies used to be very efficient to the extent that government distributed free milk to children in schools in the 1970s for human capital development.

He explained that Uganda, which had only a population of 12 million people, produced 7 million bags of coffee, but with a population of almost 44 million Ugandans currently, less than two million Ugandans have access to electricity and the country is producing only three million bags of coffee for export.