Rehabilitation of Kampala roads still on right course - KCCA

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has dismissed allegations that the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project (KCRRP) has stalled past its initial commencement time saying that at least background work for the four lots of the project is already underway.

“When we talk about commencement of the KCRRP, it is not about coming with tractors or land graders as many Ugandans want to see. This involves some background works by the contractors which precedes the ground breaking or actual construction,” KCCA spokesperson Simon Kasyate said.

The KCRRP is a Shs1.1 trillion project funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and it entails improvement of 100km of roads, 123km of non-motorised traffic facilities, and provision of street lighting around the city divisions.

On our spot check around the city on the progress of the projects, at least one signboard about Lot 2 of the project was spotted along Port Bell Road.

This was erected by Zhejiang Communications Constructions Group Limited which is in charge of reconstruction of roads under Lot 2. These roads are; Port Bell, Spring Road and signalisation of 5 junctions in Nakawa Division.

In a March 14 interview with Monitor, Mr Kasyate revealed that the ongoing patchwork activities on the roads pending reconstruction is a forward maintenance by the contractors to ensure that the roads are accessible ahead of works.

“We agreed with our contractors that they do forward maintenance of the most dilapidated roads as they finalise with all the background work. People should not get worried that the current maintenance is the final seal of the KCRRP,” Mr Kasyate said.

He added: “The forward maintenance work is being done by our local companies and we are glad to note that whereas these companies where unsuccessful in acquiring the contracts for the main project, at the end they have been given a chance by the contractors to carry out the maintenance services.”

However, Monitor has learnt that the project is still faced with challenges such as some hostile citizens who continue to make prohibitive demands before granting the right way for the project.

Others, especially project neighbours, are hesitant towards allowing auxiliary works on their premises.