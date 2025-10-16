Rehabilitation of Kyenjojo–Kyegegwa–Mubende Road commences

After years of public outcry over its deplorable condition, the government has finally commenced the rehabilitation of the 89.3 kilometre Kyenjojo-Kyegegwa-Mubende Road.

Motorists and residents have endured unbearable travel conditions along this route, which connects the Tooro Sub-region to Kampala and further links Uganda to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Because of its bad state characterised by potholes and gullies, several lives have been lost to accidents and many people maimed. The road’s poor state also crippled businesses.

Travel time between Kyenjojo and Kyegegwa, which previously took about 30 minutes, increased to three hours due to the poor road surface, and transport fares doubled from Shs5,000 to Shs10,000. Traders and transporters incurred heavy losses as vehicle maintenance costs soared, while perishable goods often fail to reach markets in time. The Ministry of Works and Transport expects to complete the roadworks in 18 months. The project is expected to cost Shs190 billion.

The project had initially been budgeted for in the 2013/2014 Financial Year, but progress stalled due to funding shortages.

The roadworks commenced after King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV of Tooro raised the issue during his 30th coronation anniversary on September 12, appealing directly to President Museveni to prioritise the road’s repair. The king emphasised that the road’s poor condition had negatively affected tourism, trade, and the overall economic growth of the Tooro Sub-region. Before the commencement of the works, frustrated residents of Kyegegwa District had resorted to filling potholes with sand and murram in a desperate attempt to make the road passable, accusing the government of neglect.

Road’s rehabilitation

The State Minister for Transport, Mr Fred Byamukama, in an interview with this publication on Tuesday, said: “Some contractors demanded unrealistic figures. In 2019, one quoted about Shs220 billion, which the government could not sustain. When we went back to inquire this year, the cost exceeded Shs300 billion. By using our own engineers and equipment, we shall deliver this road at about Shs190b.” Mr Byamukama added that the Cabinet has approved Shs1.69 trillion to address major road challenges across the country, with Parliament now reviewing the allocation.

The project manager, Mr Moses Omonyokol, a senior engineer at the Ministry of Works, said the rehabilitation will give the road “a new lease of life.”

“We are undertaking full rehabilitation, which some may call reconstruction. The process involves milling the failed sections, compacting the base, adding a new layer of crushed stone aggregate, and applying a 65 millimetre asphalt layer. After that, we will carry out road marking, install signage, and restore proper drainage,” he said.

At major towns such as Kyegegwa and Kyenjojo, the design includes street lighting, pedestrian walkways, and improved drainage to enhance safety.

Mr Omonyokol said the team has already begun work in Kyegegwa, tackling the most damaged 12 kilometres of the 51-kilometre section between Kyegegwa and Kyenjojo. “We are starting with the worst sections to ease transport while gradually covering the entire road, and the community will be engaged to provide murram for the works,” he said.

He added: “We appeal to residents with murram deposits to come forward so we can negotiate fairly. We also ask the public for patience, as some temporary traffic disruptions are inevitable.” The minister said this in-house model of work is helping the government save costs and build capacity. Mr Byamukama also revealed that the contractor on the Mityana to Mubende Road, which had stalled since 2021, has now been directed to resume work within two weeks.

“The contractor is already on site carrying out front maintenance. By December, they should have reached Mubende, and full rehabilitation will continue without interruption,” he said. He assured the public that, with the current funding, the ministry will rehabilitate all roads in poor condition, including Busunju to Hoima, Rukungiri, and Mbarara to Ishaka, among others. “This time, there will be no stoppages. We have the money, we have the machinery, and we have the engineers. Our goal is to ensure that Ugandans can transport their goods with ease,” he said.



