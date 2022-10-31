Rejected pension law sets stage for MPs, Executive showdown

When Parliament resumes business tomorrow after a month’s recess, priority, according to sources, will be put on the reconsideration of the Parliamentary Pensions Amendment Bill, 2022 that President Museveni declined to assent to.

The law, originally introduced to ease the management and access to benefits by members, further introduced a clause on increasing contributions.

The core contention between Parliament and the Executive lies in clause 2 (b) of the Bill where MPs want government contribution to their retirement benefits to increase from 30 percent to 40 percent.

Mr Museveni, in an October 13 letter, rejected the proposal saying it was smuggled in, and poses great financial implication.

Legislators have mixed reactions about the President’s stand, and if the proceedings of September 7, when the law was passed, are anything to go by, there is a looming showdown between the two arms of government.

One possibility is that the 11th Parliament could accept and pass the President’s recommendations. But if they reject them, it will open a standoff where, if President Museveni declines to sign a second version of the Act and MPs enact it a third time, it will become law without presidential assent.

Bukooli Central MP Solomon Silwany had earlier told this newspaper: “We are beginning Parliament on Tuesday with the Parliamentary Pensions Bill…to make the assigned correction on the contribution of government.”

Mr Museveni’s return letter echoed Junior Finance minister (General Duties) Henry Musasizi’s attempts to dissuade members from the proposal.

“The proposal by the committee has got financial implications and I am constrained to support it,” Mr Musaasizi said then, eliciting passionate reactions from a section of MPs.

The country has been in cash strapped mode, with the government slashing budgets of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) while projects have stalled. Across the country, citizens are grappling with a tough economic environment and a high cost of living.

But Mr Fox Odoi (West Budama) said increasing members’ pension was “sound on the law, sound on logic, and sound on the Economics,”

Mr Geoffrey Ekanya (Tororo North) said increasing their savings would help the country meet World Bank standards on saving since the country has perpetually performed poorly on the saving front, adding that the proposal be considered in the prospect budget.

Yesterday, a legislator shared that government does not treat MPs as a priority.

“They put a lot of money in security, it is important to have MPs accumulate considerable pension because many of them live miserably after leaving Parliament, which is shameful,” the MP, who did not want to be named, said.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, however, reiterated that the move is ill timed and could easily come off as insensitive.

“As long as the environment is not facilitative enough to have parity, then nobody should be allowed to have advantage over others. If we say times are bad, all of us must be prepared to live in the bad times because we are in the same market. I appreciate that Members of Parliament have lots of challenges in terms of public expectations because we have no choice,”’ he said.

On the committee’s recommendation to increase members pay by five percent to cover the take home “lost” to the pension increase, Mr Mpuuga said MPs “can eat their cake and have it too. They either save income, or give it to their pension,”

Ms Robinah Rwakoojo, the chairperson of the Committee on Parliamentary and Legal Affairs, whose members introduced the proposal, declined to discuss details on how the reconsideration will go down.