Relations between US and Uganda solid, says Oryem

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem addresses Parliament recently. PHOTO / ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • Speaking to Saturday Monitor early on Thursday afternoon, Mr Oryem, described relations between the two nations as not broken and, therefore, not in need of fixing.

Despite taking a heavy bashing from the US government over its human rights record and practice of democracy throughout last year, Uganda will not be working to fix its relationship with the US, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs in-charge of International Cooperation, Mr Henry Oryem Okello, has said.

