Relatives of murdered family in Masaka face ongoing threats

Relatives of the five family members brutally murdered in Masaka District have called upon the police to provide them with adequate security due to ongoing threats in the area.

On June 24, Emmanuel Muteesasira, his wife Proscovia Ndagaano, their daughter Beatrice Nakalyango, and their two grandchildren Shivan Nakasagga and Robert Kayemba, were hacked to death in Kijonjo Village, Buwunga Sub County in Masaka District.

According to the relatives, unknown individuals frequently knock on their doors during the late hours of the night, instilling fear in them.

"We suspect the people who knock on our door at night are relatives of those who were arrested and want revenge against us. Whenever we find them on the way, they run away and hide from us, sometimes we see them during the day hiding in the coffee plantations near our home. We ask for police protection," said Josephine Nagirinya, the daughter of the late Muteesasira.

Nagirinya tragically lost two of her children, Shivan Nakasagga and Robert Kayemba, in the gruesome June 24 murder.

Jackeline Nakavuma, another relative, expressed fear in sleeping at home due to the unknown individuals who continuously knock on their door at night.

"During the attack on June 24, our solar battery was destroyed and the lights were all damaged by the assailants. We do not have any security yet police had promised to give us its officers to patrol the village at night at least for some weeks," Nakavuma stated.

Mr. Dezidelio Njumbe, the late Muteesasira's brother, revealed that he had left his home in Kamwoozi, a neighboring village, to protect his brother's children, but the situation is worrying.

"I thought of going back to my family, but every night, these children continue to get threats. Today you hear people moving around the house, the next day they knock, the other day they beat the graves, and this has forced me to keep around," Mr. Njumbe said.

Mr. James Basudde, the LCI chairperson, said they plan to establish a vigilante group in Kijonjo Village.

"As a community, we are strategising to find ways to assist Muteesasira's family. Our broader plan is to establish a vigilante group that can provide nighttime protection for the entire village while we await police intervention," Mr. Basudde said.

Mr. Twaha Kasirye, the Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, assured that police patrol vans are regularly deployed in the area to assess the situation.

"The family [Muteesasira’s family] may not see them [police officers], but there are on ground .We ask all residents of Kijonjo to remain calm and know that we are doing what we can to protect them," Mr. Kasirye stated.