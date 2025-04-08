Relatives unhappy with Shaka Ssali burial Will

Relatives and friends of the late Shaka Ssali, the renowned Ugandan journalist famously known as the Kabale Kid, have expressed deep dissatisfaction over the decision to cremate his remains, a practice they say contradicts their cultural traditions.

For many in the Bakiga community, cremation is an unfamiliar concept. Traditionally, the dead are buried in rituals that allow time for communal mourning and cultural rites.

Known for his professionalism and brevity, Shaka Ssali is scheduled to be cremated tomorrow in Alexandria, Virginia, USA, in a ceremony to be witnessed by a few close friends and relatives.

Ssali passed away on March 25, 2025. He will be remembered for founding Voice of America’s iconic programme Straight Talk Africa, a show he anchored for years, elevating both his career and African journalism on the global stage.

Though he lived in the United States for much of his life, Ssali hailed from the Batimbo clan, one of the prominent clans of the Bakiga people.

Mr Alex Musherure, the clan head, voiced the community’s concerns, describing the cremation as a painful departure from tradition.

"We are ashamed to tell our people that there will be no burial service as is customary. We find ourselves saying they should keep waiting, for the decision to cremate has left us in a state of confusion," Musherure lamented.

Ms Hellen Mushakamba, a younger sister of the deceased, confirmed that no traditional burial preparations were underway. However, she noted that the family is coordinating with Uganda’s former Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, to organize a memorial service in due course.

"We have not planned for any burial arrangements yet, but I am in contact with Dr Ruhakana Rugunda for the anticipated burial arrangements which will be announced at an appropriate time," she said.

Another voice of grief was Mr Claude Zaribugyire, a close family friend and childhood companion of Ssali. He recalled the painful moment he learned about the cremation decision and shared memories of their deep bond.

"It hurts to think that my childhood friend will not have a proper burial according to the Bakiga burial tradition," Claude said, reflecting on their long-standing friendship.

Zaribugyire recounted how Ssali, while in hiding during Idi Amin’s regime in 1971, would often request copies of the Argus newspaper. He later fled into exile in the United States to escape detention.

“He left Uganda unnoticed, but we kept in touch through his young brother,” he said, adding that Ssali later shared he was safe and pursuing higher education abroad. He would go on to earn a PhD in cross-cultural communication before joining Voice of America in 1986.

Mr Peter Menex Ssebasaza, another childhood friend, shared memories from their reunion seven years ago. He stressed that Ssali’s deep love for home and community made him deserving of a traditional burial.

"He cherished our homeland and that’s why he proudly announced on the Voice of America that he was a Kabale Kid," Menex said.

Born in Mwanjari, Southern Division of Kabale Municipality, Ssali is believed to have chosen cremation as an alternative to repatriation, explicitly requesting that his body not be flown back to Uganda.

He leaves an enduring legacy of pioneering journalism, with a heartfelt commitment to empowering family, friends, and communities both in Uganda and abroad.