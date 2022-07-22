Relief as Jinja Hospital ‘death trap’ wards renovated  

There was relief and excitement amongst patients and staff of Jinja Regional Referral Hospital following renovation of the gynecology and medical ward previously described by patients and health workers as “death traps.”

A facelift on the two wards built in the 1930s cost the Ugandan and American government a combined Shs321million.

The contractor, Kasinan Investment Ltd handed over the 50-bed capacity facilities to the Hospital administration on Thursday.

“For many years, the structures were not welcoming and actually- they were supposed to be condemned for housing patients,” one of the wards’ in charge Ms Sarah Nandutu told Monitor.

Males and females have been sharing one toilet, inconveniencing patients and health workers for more than 54 years.

“These wards were like a death trap. Instead, patients would get sicker after coming in because of the poor sanitation and hygiene of the wards,” Ms Nandutu disclosed.

She added: “I am very happy that patients and attendants are going to appreciate the wards where our mothers go for operations and fistula correction.”

Jinja Hospital Acting Hospital Director Dr Angela Namala said there is much to be done to make the hospital modern with new big structures to make conditions more favorable for the staff and patients.

“What we have done is just the tip of the ice bag,” said Dr Namalaas she hailed the Ministry of Health and government for the support.

At the hospital, an old laboratory is also being renovated with facilities to ease to ease collection of specimen from patients.