Relief as Makerere waives off surcharge on late tuition

Makerere University students received a sign of relief yesterday after the university management waived off surcharge for late payment of tuition and registration.

Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, in a circular, directed the University bursar to immediately waive off the surcharge for late registration.

“This is to confirm that your request to waive the surcharge due to late registration owing to the prevailing economic hardships faced by parents and guardians is approved,” Prof Nawangwe indicated in a January 9 letter addressed to the guild leadership.

Prof Nawangwe told Monitor that the university tuition policy mandates continuing students to pay at least Shs200,000 in the first two weeks after reporting at school before registering.

The freshers on the other hand are supposed to pay 60 percent of their tuition in the first two weeks before registration. Students who fail to do so are supposed to pay a surcharge of Shs50,000 before sitting for their examinations.

Prof Nawangwe, however, asked students to pay full fees before the examinations commences. He said the latest decision followed the request from the student’s guild to have the surcharge fees waived given the current inflation.

Prof Nawangwe, however, said the waiver applies to only this semester as the university studies the situation.