Relief as Naluvule-Bombo Road gets facelift

Relief rang out amongst residents and road users of the Kampala-Hoima Highway after a major road on the route started getting a facelift on Wednesday.

The dilapidated yet swampy part under construction is at Ssenge Village, Naluvule Parish in Wakiso District, where water cuts off movements whenever there's downpour.

A local leader in the area, Felix Ssemujju Mwanje, told Monitor that rehabilitation of the trench that connects Ssenge to Naluvule on will cost Shs42m with works to be completed in a week’s time.

"Through the road funds project, we received Shs100m for roads rehabilitation in the FY2022/23 and we had to divert some of the money which was to work on roads in Lukwanga and Nakabugo parishes to first repair this one," said the Wakiso-Mumyuka Sub County chairperson.

He added that despite the previous repairs, water had continued to cut off the road forcing authorities to look for bigger culverts to raise the ground.

"We first used culverts of 600 mm, then 900 mm and they all didn't work. We have now brought the ones of 1200 mm," Ssemujju said.

People move around a section of the Naluvule-Bombo Road off the Kampala-Hoima Highway in Wakiso District on March 29, 2023. PHOTO/NOELINE NABUKENYA

However, Ssemujju blamed commonly occurring flood around the road on people who violate the environment and pour polythene and plastic bottles in the trench. He also lashed at people that have destroyed the swamp with economic activities.

In 2017, Naluvule -Ssenge-Bombo Road was added to the Wakiso-Mumyuka Sub-County roads. Initially, it was a village road with its rehabilitation mostly done by locals under the leadership of a cell chairman.

The sub county has since worked on the road thrice by fixing culverts which previously offered insignificant solutions.

"I asked the LC III chairperson to at least purchase six trucks of aggregates which could be laid on the ground before putting the culverts but he said the money is not enough," Ssenge resident William Kitandwe said as he asked government to inject more money for long lasting projects.