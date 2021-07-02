Relief cash: UBOS disowns vulnerable people statistics

Ubos indicates that the data for last year’s lockdown had integrity issues and cannot, therefore, be used for this year’s purpose.

Authorities at Uganda National Bureau of Statics (Ubos) have cast shadow on the integrity of the data government wants to use to support more than 500,000 vulnerable families affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The executive director of Ubos, Dr Chris Mukiza, refused to vouch for the figures of the vulnerable people released by Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development on June 30 since he had not seen the circular on Covid-19 cash from Gender Permanent Secretary Aggrey Kibenge.

The Ubos chief clarified that the only data they have as the principal data collecting, processing, analysing and dissemination agency, is from the list of people who received Covid-19 food relief last year.

Dr Mukiza warned that the data for last year’s lockdown had integrity issues and cannot, therefore, be used for this year’s purpose.

“If the government is to use data from last year’s exercise, they might not achieve the purpose because even well off people who could earn a living got food,” Dr Mukiza said.

“For us, we have no list regarding the vulnerable people. We can only get it via primary data collection that involves going to each household with the help of the LC1 as tour guide. This, cannot, be done in five days.”

On Ministry of Gender data, Dr Mukiza reiterated: “I don’t know which type of data the Ministry of Gender has used to come up with the number of beneficiaries.”

“I have written to them [Gender] to send us the data they used. I cannot comment on the data I have not seen,” he said, adding: “I have not seen that data. Until I have seen, it that is when I will be able to confirm that it is from Ubos. We have a lot of data so I do not know which one they picked from.”

According to the June 30 circular to Kampala Capital City Authority and town clerks of cities and municipalities, Mr Kibenge compiled a list of 501,107 beneficiaries in each city and municipality and asked the relevant authorities to start registration and verification process that will inform the government payment plan.

According to the list of beneficiaries, Kampala has a lion share with 157,474 vulnerable households, followed by Nansana Municipality (34,482) and Kira Municipality (31,358) both in Wakiso District, Makindye Ssabagabo (26,896) and Gulu City with 11, 618.

Gender explains

Explaining where Gender ministry picked statistics of the vulnerable people, Mr Frank Mugabe, the ministry spokesperson, said they considered 38 per cent of households in each city and municipality, which data he insists was obtained from Ubos.

In the circular, Mr Kibenge had indicated that Ubos would work with town clerks to register the beneficiaries using the data they already have.

“Cabinet directed that beneficiaries should be identified from the administrative records in possession of the authorities in the Kampala Metropolitan area, all cities and municipalities. The identification process should follow the occupational categories,” Mr Kibenge said.

Communicating Cabinet’s decisions on Tuesday, Gender minister Betty Amongi indicated that “Ubos already has some data of vulnerable people in the country” which she said was going to be aggregated with the new people who would be registered by the town clerks.

Mr Mukiza, however, made it clear in an interview with Daily Monitor last evening that “Ubos does not have any data of the targeted beneficiaries,” and laid out what should have been an appropriate strategy of getting data for the vulnerable people government wants to feed for the remaining 28 days of lockdown.

Cabinet approved 16 vulnerable groups of beneficiaries including boda boda cyclists, tax and bus drivers and conductors, salon workers, bar attendants, ghetto people, and street vendors, among others. Cabinet also approved a budget of Shs54b and Shs100,000 for each of the targeted households to buy 20kgs of maize flour, 10kgs of beans, cooking oil, a bar of soap and a balance of Shs20,000 for emergencies.

Process of registration

According to Mr Kabenge, town clerks are supposed to compile the list of beneficiaries with technical support of Ubos, National Identification Registration Authority (Nira) within their urban area using existing records.

People to qualify should possess NINs from the National Identity cards with the government revealing that those without NIN should be referred to NIRA for registration.

Mr Kibenge said beneficiaries without mobile money accounts will be paid through Postbank.

The town clerks are required to display the list of beneficiaries at public places within villages for the purpose of update and verification.

The town clerks are, thereafter, supposed to update the compiled list of vulnerable persons using feedback from the display exercise before uploading it onto an online system for onward verification of NIN and telephone numbers and those whose NINs and names match will be cleared for payment.

Town clerks are also required to re-verify the beneficiaries not cleared for payment and will continuously submit any ready verified beneficiary list for payment with the first batch expected by Friday July 2 and final submission on July 6.

Lists are slated to be printed and submitted to the Ministry of Gender.

People without IDs face delays

Yesterday, a NIRA official, Mr Gilbert Kadilo, told Daily Monitor that people without National IDs would need at least one week to be able to get the NINs.

Officials in the Internal Affairs docket explained that the process of getting a NIN is scrupulous and involves a long and painstaking verification process to ensure integrity of the data.

With 117 offices across the country, Mr Kadilo promised that the authority would easily collaborate with the local leaders in the cities and municipalities to register and verify the Covid-19 cash beneficiaries.

“Management will come up with the strategy to deal with cases of people not having NINs. The fact that they are going to use NIN to validate people to access the funds, we shall be able to do this in one week, other factors are constant,” Mr Kadilo said.

KCCA speaks out

The Kampala Capital City Authority’s head of Public and Corporate Affairs, Mr Daniel Muhumuza Nuwabine, said: “We are using already existing data and we are to start field registration on Saturday. I am sure by the five days left to complete the registration, we shall be there.”

Directive

What stakeholders say

NIRA PRO Gilbert Kadilo: “Management will come up with the strategy to deal with cases of people not having NINs. The fact that they are going to use NIN to validate people to access the funds, we shall be able to do this in one week, other factors are constant.”

KCCA PRO Daniel Nuwabine: “We are using already existing data and we are to start field registration on Saturday. I am sure by the five days left to complete the registration, we shall be there.”

UBOS ED Chris Mukiza:

“I have not seen that data [for vulnerable people]. Until I have seen it that is when I will be able to confirm that it is from Ubos. We have a lot of data so I do not know which one they picked from.”

WHT THEY SAID...

Hajara Bwiga, market vendor

“I have five children and I spend Shs20,000 buying food daily before I can talk of soap, sugar, water, electricity Matooke and beef alone.’’

Juliet Ssali, Binder

“If I bought 10 kilogrammes of rice, that is Shs30,000, five kilogrames of beans is Shs15,000, three kilogrammes of sugar is Shs9,000. I have not factored in the utility bills of water and electricity. So, for how long will that money help my family? Its simple mathmatics.’’

Florence Apeduno, saloon operator

“How long will that money last. If you have a family of 10 people, on average, you need three kilogrammes of rice for both lunch and supper and for a week, that costs you Shs84,000. What else can the balance buy you?’’

Esther Aceng, slum dweller

“These days food is expensive, I have three children and every day, I spend Shs5,000 on charcoal unless I buy the one of Shs10,000, which lasts for five days, that would means I don’t cook beans. If I am to buy a kilogramme of beef, its Shs15,000. Rice is Shs2,800, Matooke is Shs 3,000. This money is not enough.’’

Fred Twinomujuni, taxi driver

“I used to own a bar in Mutungo, which was closed over Covid 19. I used to make Shs100,000 during the week and sometimes during the weekend, it would bring Shs200,000. I am now relying on friends whom I borrow from since I do not have any other source of income. If we miss the money, we shall leave everything to God.’’

Tom Mpande, resident of Wabigalo

“I do not know who is eligible for this food. I have a family of 13 children. Much as I need support from government, in a week, we use charcoal of Shs50,000. How much money will remain to buy posho and beans?’’

Abdulatif Lule, boda boda rider

“I lost my National Identity card, I have five children and they are saying without the national ID, we shall not get the money. The mobile phone I am using is registered in my wife’s name, previously, I was spending Shs20,000 daily at home, now I spend Shs10,000. Life has become so difficult.’’

Tugabirwe, bar owner

“I have been earning Shs300,000 a month before the lockdown, my house rent is Shs150,000, the water, electricity and gabbage bills a month is Shs100,000. I cannot estimate what I spend on food. Surely, will Shs100,000 last for a month. The government should have given a much higher fee.’’





About Covid relief

COVID CASH

Beneficiaries

1. Bus driver, taxi drivers and conductors

2. Baggage carriers

3. Wheelbarrow pushers

4. Traffic guides in parks

5. Loaders

6. Bar attendants, deejays, gym workers and bouncers

7. Restaurant workers

8. Food vendors

9. Boda boda cyclists

10. Saloon and spa workers

11. Teachers not on government payrolls

12. Car washers

13. Slum dwellers/Ghetto

14. Street vendors

15. Shoe shiners

16. Orphans and vulnerable kids

Beneficaries per City/Municipality

Area Beneficaries

Apac 4,995

Arua City 3,877

Bugiri 2,698

Bushenyi Ishaka 3,714

Busia 5,120

Entebbe 6,786

FortPortal 5,615

Gulu City 11,618

Hoima City 9,460

Ibanda 9,085

Iganga 5,345

Jinja City 7,407

Kabale 4,438

Kampala City 157,474

Kamuli 4,982

Kapchorwa 3,412

Kasese 9,689

Kira 31,358

Kisoro 1,560

Kitgum 3,675

Koboko 3,051

Kotido 3,819

Kumi 2,662

Lira 9,595

Lugazi 10,615

Makindye Ssabagabo 26,896

Masaka 10,827

Masindi 8,144

Mbale City 9,156

Mbarara City 19,887

Mityana 9,136

Moroto 1,426

Mubende 7,946

Mukono 14,594

Nansana 34,482

Nebbi 2,752

Njeru 13,607

Ntungamo 1,699

Rukungiri 3,085

Sheema 6,958

Soroti 4,677

Tororo 3,785

TOTAL 501,107

Registration process and getting cash

1. Records. Town clerks to compile list of beneficiaries with technical support of UBOS, NIRA within their urban area using existing records.

2. NINs. To qualify, you should possess NINs from the national Identification cards. Those without NIN should be referred to NIRA for registration.

3. Mobile money accounts. Beneficiaries without mobile money accounts will be paid through Postbank.

4. Display. The town clerks to display the list of beneficiaries at public places for purpose of update and verification.

5. List update. Town clerks to update the compiled list using feedback from the display exercise before uploading it onto an online system for onward verification of NIN and telephone numbers.

6. Clearance. Those whose NINs and names match will be cleared for payment.

7. Re-verification. Town clerks to re-verify those not cleared for payment and will continuously submit any ready verified beneficiary list.

8. Receiving cash. Payment with the first batch expected by Friday July 2 and final submission on July 6.

Lists are slated to be printed and submitted to the Ministry of Gender.