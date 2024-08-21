Relief for Nkumba residents as KCCA shifts garbage dumping to Nansana

The Ministry of Local Government has officially relocated the garbage dumping site for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) from Nkumba Landfill to Menvu in Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, at the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, Katabi Town Council Mayor Ronald Kalema addressed journalists, stating that leaders from KCCA, Entebbe Municipality, Nansana Municipality, Katabi Town Council, Kira Town Council, Mukono District, and other stakeholders were convened to discuss alternative dumping sites.

“We thank the Minister of Local Government Raphael Magyezi for addressing the issue. It was clear that our small landfill had been overstretched from accommodating garbage from Kampala City, and its proximity to Lake Victoria raised environmental concerns,” Mayor Kalema said.

He noted that the Kira Town Council Mayor has provided 12 acres of land at Menvu in Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District for the new garbage dumping site. This move comes as the government works on plans for Kiteezi.

“Starting today [Wednesday], all garbage will be redirected to Menvu. The Minister for Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, has pledged to construct roads leading to the new dumpsite, addressing previous concerns about inadequate access,” he added.

Mr Kalema also mentioned that agreements have been made with KCCA to repair roads damaged by garbage trucks to ensure they are motorable for future use.

“We aim to ensure that the area around the dumpsite is left in better condition, allowing access for future operations. While garbage trucks from Entebbe Municipality and Katabi Town Council will continue to use the Menvu site, we are focusing on maintaining the roads affected by these operations,” he said.

The relocation follows extensive discussions and disagreements over the past week between KCCA, Katabi Town Council, and Entebbe Municipality officials regarding the future of the Nkumba landfill. Originally 14 acres in size, the Nkumba site had approximately eight acres remaining, and its proximity to Lake Victoria raised environmental concerns due to potential pollution.