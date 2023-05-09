Relief for students as Kyambogo halts surcharges on late tuition payment
What you need to know:
Kyambogo University has halted surcharges on late payment of tuition fees which last week, among other issues, triggered a strike at the institution.
The surcharges on fees payment policy were introduced by the senate in 2021. The policy required that each student pays Shs50,000 if he or she did not clear tuition fees after the first eight weeks of a semester.
In a May 8 letter, the vice chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka, said the surcharges had been put on hold, following a meeting between management and the student leadership.
The guild president, Mr Edrine Wafula Kaholo, also attended the meeting.
Prof Katunguka said the meeting resolved that, “payment of a surcharge is halted, pending management’s recommendation to the university council to have it waived for this semester.”
In addition, the management said food and living allowances to government-sponsored students would be released by May 19.
On the issue of missing marks and unpaid lecturers, Prof Katunguka indicated that the university held a meeting with the deans and directors of faculties and schools on how to address it.
The meeting, among others, resolved that examination results are released and uploaded on the students’ portal in time.
Prof Katunguka’s latest letter followed a strike by students since Monday.
Following the above meetings, the guild president has called off the strike and encouraged students to return to class starting today.
In an interview with this publication, Mr Wafula, however vowed to resume striking if the institution does not fulfill its promises.
“Our deadline to the university top management is May 19 and if nothing is resolved by then, we shall go back on strike,” Mr Wafula said.