Relief for students as Kyambogo halts surcharges on late tuition payment

Kyambogo University has halted surcharges on late payment of tuition fees which last week, among other issues, triggered a strike at the institution.

The surcharges on fees payment policy were introduced by the senate in 2021. The policy required that each student pays Shs50,000 if he or she did not clear tuition fees after the first eight weeks of a semester.

In a May 8 letter, the vice chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka, said the surcharges had been put on hold, following a meeting between management and the student leadership.

The guild president, Mr Edrine Wafula Kaholo, also attended the meeting.

Prof Katunguka said the meeting resolved that, “payment of a surcharge is halted, pending management’s recommendation to the university council to have it waived for this semester.”

In addition, the management said food and living allowances to government-sponsored students would be released by May 19.

On the issue of missing marks and unpaid lecturers, Prof Katunguka indicated that the university held a meeting with the deans and directors of faculties and schools on how to address it.