Religious leaders caution Ugandans, security officials on poll violence

By Polycap Kalokwera More by this Author

By Geoffrey Okot Ojok More by this Author

Gulu Archbishop John Baptist Odama has cautioned both citizens and security agents against provoking one another, saying it is costing lives besides creating more disunity in the country ahead of the forthcoming elections.

“Don’t provoke one another, whether those of other parties or security, let us promote peace and harmony in our country,” Archbishop Odama said while preaching to the congregation on New Year’s Day at St Joseph’s Cathedral in Gulu City.

The archbishop said provocation has resulted in loss of lives yet it is uncalled for.

“We must put it in our hearts and minds that the care of one another as Ugandans must take priority, no matter the positions you have or jobs or political parties and religious groups you belong to. Let us start the year together up to the end…,” Archbishop Odama said.

The cleric also cautioned the Electoral Commission (EC) as the voting date nears.

“As it is the desire of all Ugandans, elections should be peacefully done, free, fair and successful. So, we must go as Ugandans with one voice, we want our country to remain loyal to God and we love one another,” he said.

He added: “Therefore, I appeal to the EC to make sure they are transparent and fair. Those who have arms in their hands, don’t use them to kill, you have alternatives to arrest those who go against the law but not killing.”

Similarly, religious leaders in Acholi Sub-region under their umbrella Acholi Religious Leaders Peace Initiative, led by their chairperson Bishop Nelson Onono Onweng, have expressed their disappointment with the police over their brutality against Opposition leaders and journalists as the country goes to the polls.

Advertisement

Speaking to journalist at their Office in Koro, Omoro District on Thursday, Bishop Onweng cited brutality the police meted out to Forum for Democratic Change party presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat and the National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, while on the campaign trail.

“We call upon the Uganda Police Force and its sister forces to enforce the law and order on Opposition leaders with dignity and respect. We condemn in the strongest terms the police brutality on civilians and the frequent use of tear gas, pepper spray, rubber and live bullets while dispersing the crowds of Opposition leaders,” Bishop Onweng said.

He urged presidential candidates to observe the anti-Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com