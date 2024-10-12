Religious leaders guide Senior Four candidates ahead of exams

Religious leaders in Mityana have held prayers for Senior Four candidates who are preparing to sit for their final UCE examinations, which begin on Monday, October 14.

A total of 303,951 candidates nationwide have registered for the exams.

At Mityana Standard Secondary School in Kagavu, Zigoti Town Council, the Bishop of Mityana Diocese, Rt Rev Dr James Bukomeko, led the dedication prayers on October 12, joined by priests from both the Anglican and Catholic Churches.

Bishop Bukomeko advised the candidates to avoid exam malpractice, warning that it could result in the cancellation of their exams.

"Use your heads and resist the temptation to engage in malpractice. We expect you to be well-prepared, and no one will defend you if you are caught breaking the law," he said.

He also urged parents to keep their children in school and ensure they complete their studies.

Following the prayers, the students sang a song in appreciation of Bishop Bukomeko and his wife, Rose Bukomeko, for their dedicated service to the diocese.