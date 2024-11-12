Religious leaders hold prayers to offer hope to South Sudan refugees

Uganda’s Apostolic Nuncio Luigi Bianco and Cardinal elect Msgr Fabio Baggie Celebrated World Day for Migrants and Refugees in Adjumani District echoing hope for South Sudanese refugees in Uganda.

The celebration at the Nyumanzi refugee settlement was marked under the theme ‘God walks with his people,’ emphasizing the importance of welcoming, protecting, promoting, and integrating migrants and refugees into society.

The day began with mass, where Msgr Baggie delivered an inspiring homily focused on compassion and solidarity with displaced persons.

Following mass, various activities were organized to engage the local community. Cultural performances showcased the rich heritage of migrants, as well as speeches from community leaders advocating for the rights of refugees.

On Monday, South Sudanese refugee Sadamon Alek Minyiel said he had found comfort in Uganda.

“We ran from South Sudan empty-handed. We are happy that the government of Uganda and the people of Adjumani welcomed us here,” Minyiel added.

Mr Pascal Ajusi, the Deputy Refugee Desk officer in the Office of the Prime Minister in Adjumani, revealed that they are committed to taking care of the refugees in Uganda until South Sudan attains total peace.

“We have kept them here for 10 years and others more. It is our mandate to take good care of the refugees,” Ajusi said.

The day was concluded with tree planting activities in line with Pope Francis’ call, according to Fr John Kawisha of the Missionaries of St Charles Scalabrin fathers.

“We know that the refugees rely on wood fuel. They cut trees for construction of shelter, and so many other things. So, we should engage them in tree planting so that the trees destroyed are restored,” Fr John said.

Arua Bishop Sabino Ocan Odoki observed that the church has been crucial in ensuring the plight of refugees is addressed.

Background

Every year since 1914, the Catholic church celebrates the World Day of Migrants and Refugees in September.

The inception of this day is traceable in the post-World War I period.