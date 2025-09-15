Religious leaders unite to combat child marriages in Kamuli

Religious leaders in Kamuli District have joined forces to fight child marriage, declaring it a grave sin, a cultural abomination, and a threat to the dignity and future of girls.

With support from Somero and the Global Initiative, and under the umbrella of the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda, a Shs100 million campaign was launched this week under the Reject Child Marriage Nawantumbi Chapter, pledging to use every available platform to protect girls from abuse and ensure they stay in school.

The faith-based approach aims to mobilise religious institutions and community structures to defend childhood, promote education, and break cycles of poverty and exploitation that fuel early marriage.

According to the 2023/24 Busoga North Police Regional Crime Report, 831 girls were defiled, 133 of them in aggravated cases. Additionally, 270 children were reported as neglected, deserted, or trafficked – figures that highlight the urgency of intervention.

Imam Juma Nkume of Nawantumbi Mosque, also a youth leader, described child marriage and teenage pregnancies as a painful crisis rooted in poverty, harmful traditions, and weak parental support.

“Instead of condemnation, we must show empathy and compassion. Many girls are forced into marriage by parents who see them as a source of income. Others drop out of school because they lack basic needs like school fees or sanitary products,” Nkume said. “Let’s walk alongside them, listen, and help them escape this harsh reality.”

Ms Florence Kaduuli, lead counselor with the Mothers’ Union at Christ the King Church of Uganda, Nawanyago, called for a return to strong family values and gender-responsive health and education services. She urged parents to see the spiritual value of raising daughters with dignity in order to avoid such alarming issues in the region.

“As Jesus searched for the lost sheep, we must reach out to vulnerable girls and their parents door to door. Their bodies are temples of God and should be respected, not defiled,” Ms. Kaduuli said.

Mr Gilbert Mugalanzi, Somero, Project Officer, emphasized the importance of providing safe spaces in schools for girls, combating stigma, and supporting young mothers to return to school or acquire vocational skills.

“Partnering with religious leaders is vital in creating safety nets and bridging healthcare and education gaps. An adult marrying a child must never be normalized; it’s abuse,” Mr Mugalanzi said.

He noted that Somero, which emerged from Kampala’s slums following the tragic death of a trafficked 17-year-old girl, is now active in 12 districts, including Kamuli. The organization has reached over 15,000 individuals with practical skills and empowerment programs to create alternatives to exploitation.

“We are committed to protecting the rights of vulnerable children and youth, girls and boys alike, through education, skills training, and health services,” he added.

Through this collaboration, the coalition hopes to challenge stigma, restore dignity to survivors, and build resilient communities where girls can thrive.

Ms Yudaya Babirye, the Minister in charge of Kyabazinga Affairs in the Busoga Kingdom and a member of the Kyabazinga Initiative, has expressed deep concern over the high rate of teenage pregnancy in the region, which stands at 28%, making Busoga the second most affected region in the country.

“We need to act with urgency and unity. It’s time we work collectively, alongside various agencies, to fight this vice and ensure our young girls are kept in school to build a better future,” Ms Babirye emphasized.

She added that Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV, in collaboration with the United Nations and other partners, has launched a multi-sectoral campaign aimed at addressing the root causes of teenage pregnancy, HIV/AIDS, gender-based violence, and poverty across the region.



