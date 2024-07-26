Religious leaders urged to caution prospective migrant workers on abuses abroad

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Uganda chief of mission Sanusi Tejan Savage has urged religious leaders to sensitize youth seeking employment abroad on the safety measures to take in order to avoid abuse.

“You, our religious leaders, can help amplify our joint message to prospective migrant workers that they need to be aware of these risks like human trafficking and human rights abuses, that they need to take all steps to avoid or minimize these risks,” he said.

Sanusi made the remarks at the closure of the awareness workshop on safe, regular, humane migration and ethical recruitment for religious leaders under the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) in Entebbe on Thursday.

“For the last four years, we have tried to warn the public that if you do not go through official channels or if you do not take precautions and equip yourself with all the facts, your dream can easily become a disaster,” he warned.

Orthodox Church Archbishop Jeronymos Muzeeyi said there is need for religious leaders to invest their resources in addressing the root causes of unintended migration, including things such as poverty, food insecurity, inequality, unemployment and lack of social protection.

“By enhancing our capacity in these times, around labor migration and ethical recruitment, it’s in our view a worthy investment as we will now be in a better position to play a very critical role of creating awareness in our communities,” he added.

Deputy Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa, said the IRCU has reached 14 resolutions to address the continued migration of youth who leave the country due to various reasons.

“We pledge to use our structure of the youth interfaith network and the women of faith, we shall build their capacity so that there is ongoing support to our young people who intend or are in the process of leaving the country for migrant work,” he noted.

Sheikh Waiswa said there is need for dialogue with recruiting agencies so that they are humane and provide services for which they are accredited.