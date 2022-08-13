Religious, political leaders mourn Masaka regional Khadi

Christians, and politicians across the Masaka sub-region have joined the Muslim community in mourning Sheikh Swaibu Ndugga, 81, who succumbed to diabetes and high blood pressure at Abii Clinic in Wandegeya on Friday afternoon.

In his condolence message, Bishop Henry Katamba-Tamale, of West Buganda Diocese, applauded the fallen Khadi for loving his religion and always working towards peace and unity among the communities.

“Sheikh Ndugga has been a strong pillar in fighting gender-based violence and we will always remember him for that. He has worked for peaceful co-existence and whenever we could invite him at any of our functions he could attend and give developmental speeches, especially about families particularly on proper upbringing of children,” he said.

Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the leader of the Opposition and also the Nyendo /Mukungwe Municipality legislator, thanked Allah for the life of Sheikh Ndugga, saying he will always be remembered for being developmental.

“He has always been committed to protecting Muslim properties and ensuring that the community is self-reliant and taking part in developmental projects,” he said.

Former Masaka City mayor, Mr Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo, said the region and Muslim community have lost a great leader with unique qualities.

“He [Sheikh Ndugga] has always worked towards a peaceful co-existence for all people regardless of their religions. He has always been welcoming all people at the main mosque regardless of their political affiliations. He could give us equal space to share our messages with the faithful during festivities like Idd celebrations,” he said.

Sheikh Twaha Bugembe, the county sheikh in Masaka City, said he has lost a role model and a friend.

Masaka main mosque Imam Sheikh Abasi Nseera said Sheikh Nduuga has been a trainer of leaders and many leaders have gone through his stewardship.

Sheikh Ndugga was appointed regional Khadi in 2009 becoming the first to hold such an office under the parallel Kibuli Muslim administration led by Sheikh Muhammad Galabuuzi.

He has been a seasoned businessman. He will be laid to rest at his home in Bisanje Village, Masaka City Saturday evening.